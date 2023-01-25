Eagles Star Sends Strong Message to Haters: ‘S*** Gotta Stop’

The Philadelphia Eagles have wreaked havoc on everything and everyone in their way for the better part of five months. They entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, backed by arguably the best player and coach in the league. It’s not enough. The disrespect toward them won’t go away.

The most recent slap in the face occurred when Nick Sirianni was snubbed for Coach of the Year honors. He’s not even a finalist. Meanwhile, the national talking heads continue to dismiss Hurts’ MVP season. He’s been labeled a system quarterback. He’s been called a gimmick. He’s been bumped down below Daniel Jones while being referred to as the worst signal-caller still standing in the playoffs.

Well, Pro Bowl linebacker Haason Reddick – the self-proclaimed “Weapon of Mass Destruction” – has heard enough noise from the peanut gallery. The lack of respect needs to stop now.

At some point, this shit gotta stop — Haason 7 Reddick (@Haason7Reddick) January 25, 2023

“We hear everything, man,” Reddick told reporters on Saturday, via The Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes. “We hear what y’all say. We hear what the people [are] saying. And media. Fans. Don’t think we don’t hear it all.”

Maybe they hear it, but Sirianni has instructed them to let it go in one ear and out the other. He wants them to focus on the process and compared their journey to climbing a mountain. Ignore the conditions.

“The conditions get tougher, it gets a little steeper, it gets a little harder to breathe,” Sirianni told reporters. “So now what an unbelievable time to just focus on the next step and the next step and the next step and don’t look up. I got kind of goosebumps thinking about that because that’s what we’ve been doing all year. That’s just what we do and no man suddenly becomes different than his cherished thoughts and habits.”

Sirianni Responds to Coach of the Year Snub

News of Sirianni being left off the final list of candidates for The Associated Press’ Coach of the Year award reached his ears minutes before he addressed the media on Wednesday. The three coaches in the running are Brian Daboll (Giants), Doug Pederson (Jaguars), and Kyle Shanahan (49ers). Worth contenders, of course, but the disrespect only adds more fuel to the fire.

Sirianni took it in stride, then offered his congratulations for starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (MVP finalist) and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen (Assistant Coach of the Year finalist).

“Yeah, that’s something I can’t control,” Sirianni said. “Those awards are nice and everything like that. I’m really happy for Jalen and Shane that they’re on that, but we have obviously much bigger things ahead and in our sights than individual awards.”

Three AP MVP finalists — Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes — to play on Championship Sundayhttps://t.co/G723twhCUa pic.twitter.com/ihXSKE1tkY — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 26, 2023

Eagles List 2 Players on Injury Report

The Eagles conducted a walk-through on Wednesday, which has become standard operating procedure under Nick Sirianni dating back to last November. The team still released an “estimation” of a practice report and listed two key players as limited participants: CB Avonte Maddox (toe) and RT Lane Johnson (groin). The Eagles will endure a real practice on Thursday.