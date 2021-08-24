Eagles Waive Curious Goal-Line WR, Trim Roster to 81

The Philadelphia Eagles cut ties with former Iowa State receiver Hakeem Butler on Monday. Their roster officially stands at 81 players with the next cut-down date scheduled for 4 p.m. today (Aug. 24).

Butler, a 6-foot-5 “size-speed freak,” was best known for a Week 7 game where he was targeted for a goal-line touchdown. He initially lined up on the wrong side of the formation, then Carson Wentz missed him on a low fade throw. It was Butler’s first regular-season snap – and only target to date – in the NFL.

Originally a fourth-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, Butler flashed plenty of athleticism coming out of college. He blazed the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine while posting a 36-inch vertical jump. He was penciled in to be a jump-ball specialist at the next level.

The Eagles also waived center Harry Crider, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Indiana. He saw only 12 offensive snaps in last week’s preseason contest against the New England Patriots. Nate Herbig started at center, with Ross Pierschbacher seeing time there. The team confirmed two previously reported cuts by announcing receiver Jhamon Ausbon and cornerback Lavert Hill were gone. Philadelphia technically has 82 players due to defensive end Matt Leo’s roster exemption.

Browns Release Former Eagles Kicker

The Cleveland Browns placed kicker Cody Parkey on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury on Monday. The 29-year-old is expected to reach an injury settlement with the team as they elevate Chase McLaughlin.

Parkey was a one-time Pro Bowl kicker for the Eagles in 2014 when he hit 32-of-36 field goals, including a 52-yarder. He has played for six different NFL teams, including the Colts, Eagles, Browns (twice), Dolphins, Bears, Titans. He is best remembered for his role in the infamous “Double Doink” field-goal attempt in a 2018 NFC Wild Card game versus the Eagles.

Tyree Jackson Candidate for Injured Reserve

The Eagles have to make one more roster move prior to Tuesday’s roster cut-down deadline to get down to 80 players. The most obvious choice would be to put Tyree Jackson on injured reserve, although that move would ensure he misses the entire 2021 season. Jackson fractured a bone in his back on Aug. 18 after trying to make a leaping catch during joint practices.

The other “QB” who was reallllly impressive at Eagles-Patriots practice is now a TE in former QB Tyree Jackson. He got injured yesterday on a great catch in back of end zone and will likely miss some time but he can be a serious mismatch if developed: 6-8, 245, very athletic. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 18, 2021

Jackson, a converted quarterback from Buffalo, is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks with the injury. Other options for Philadelphia are to carry him on the final 53-man roster and place him on injured reserve after training camp. That would allow Jackson to return later in the year.

Or they could cut the 6-foot-7, 245-pounder with an injury designation and hope he clears waivers. He would have to pass through all 31 other teams before the Eagles could bring him back. Not likely considering the stellar preseason Jackson has enjoyed. He was winning the battle to be Philly’s third tight end this season.

“My coach, Jason Michael, has been in the league a long time and he’s done this before,” Jackson told reporters, via Dave Spadaro. “I’ve made a lot of progress. I’ve gotten better, but I also know that I have so much work to do on the nuances of the position.