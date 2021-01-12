Eagles Coach Tracker: Titans OC Interviewing, 5 Candidates Emerge

The Philadelphia Eagles have hit the ground running in their search for the next Doug Pederson. The franchise has long been enamored with offense so that side of the ball should once again take precedence as they sort through resumes in the coming days.

Eagles assistant head coach Duce Staley has already been tabbed as an in-house candidate, with Kansas City Chiefs assistant Mike Kafka and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley reportedly on their radar. On Tuesday, the list was growing at rapid pace: San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter), Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (via ESPN’s Dan Graziano), Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (via ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio). It’s a good start to what should be an exhaustive process.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie told reporters on Monday that he would personally lead the search effort, with input from general manager Howie Roseman and team president Don Smolenski. The organization doesn’t want to rush the process, putting the timeline anywhere from “soon” until “early February.” For perspective, they took 16 days to hire Pederson after firing Chip Kelly — and 18 days to settle on Kelly after moving on from Andy Reid.

“There’s no rush. There’s no pressure,” Lurie said. “There’s nothing that should drive you from a decision based on just rational thought and careful analysis and getting to know the person as best you can.”

My opinion: I would not hire Lincoln Riley. Reminds me too much of the failed Chip Kelly experiment. (I find it hard to believe Jeffrey Lurie wants to go through that again). That, and you're basically telling Carson Wentz you are moving on. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) January 12, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Breaking Down the Leading Candidates

Lurie wouldn’t divulge the exact characetistics he’s looking for in his next head coach, but he mentioned “leadership” several times during a sometimes rambling press conference. He actually credited it as one of Pederson’s greatest strengths.

“We had a lot of that with Doug,” Lurie said. “Leadership is an important characteristic.”

Let’s take a look at the early list of interviews reportedly lined up:

Arthur Smith has been working his way up with Titans through 10 years. In 2 years as OC

– 2019: 6th best offense in NFL

– 2020: 4th best offense in NFL

– Resurrected Ryan Tannehill's career#Eagles pic.twitter.com/jYbgjMnqBY — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) January 12, 2021

Arthur Smith: The 38-year-old has worked his way up the NFL coaching ladder despite being the son of a billionaire (yes, FedEx founder Frederick Smith is his father). Smith started as Tennessee’s defensive assistant/quality control coach in 2011 before rising up to tight ends coach and eventually offensive coordinator. The Titans tied for second-best in total offense in 2020 (396.4 yards per game) while resurrecting quarterback Ryan Tannehill from the dead. He led the NFL with a 117.5 passer rating in 2019, earning Smith a growing reputation as a quarterback fixer. The Eagles certainly need that.

After digesting the results of six games played on Wild Card weekend I’m looking ahead to the divisional round. Jalen Ramsey on Davonte Adams will be a great battle. Todd Bowles and Dennis Allen trying to blitz Drew Brees Tom Brady—fun! KC explosiveness vs Browns physicality🔥 — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) January 11, 2021

Todd Bowles: Eagles fans should remember Bowles’ name as he served on Andy Reid’s staff in 2012 as secondary coach before a mid-season promotion (Juan Castillo anyone?) to defensive coordinator. His track record is a respectable one: Assistant Coach of the Year for the Arizona Cardinals in 2014, with mixed results as New York Jets head coach (24-40 record). Bowles now serves as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator where his defense ranked sixth-best (327.1 yards allowed per game) in the NFL. He also starred at Temple as a player and won a Super Bowl in Washington. Would the Eagles hire a retread like Bowles? Doubtful.

Any franchise looking for a HC should listen to Richard Sherman's take on Robert Saleh pic.twitter.com/FQFwGADNqO — Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 30, 2020

Robert Saleh: The 41-year-old has been one of the hottest young head-coaching candidates dating back to 2019 when he turned the San Francisco 49ers defense into the second-best unit in the NFL (281.8 yards allowed per game) while leading them to the Super Bowl. The job he did in 2020 might be even more impressive, finishing fifth-best (314.4) in total defense despite losing 10 players to injury. Saleh is well-respected by his peers and beloved by his players. The Eagles don’t often hire defensive-minded coaches but he’s one of the best in the business.

Jalen Hurts’ coach at Oklahoma Lincoln Riley on first NFL start “He’s experienced a lot for a guy his age. He’s been a champion at 2 different schools. He’s been a backup & had to come into new situations. I think all those different situations will help prepare him to be ready” pic.twitter.com/KI3RiAAkNW — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 13, 2020

Lincoln Riley: It’s tough to argue with the explosive energy that the Oklahoma head coach brings to the offensive side of the ball. Riley churns out Heisman-winning quarterbacks (and Jalen Hurts) like McDonald’s does french fries so putting him in charge of the NFL’s “quarterback factory” would make a lot of sense. His offenses ranked 11th in the country this year (494.7 yards per game) after finishing fourth (522.8) in 2019 and first in 2018 (570.4). The 37-year-old also has an established relationship with Eagles GM Howie Roseman … but doesn’t this move smell an awful like the Chip Kelly hire? Yes, it does.

If Mike Kafka gets a HC gig before Bienemy does… https://t.co/uuGWJbV1dg — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 11, 2021

Mike Kafka: Why has the Chiefs quarterbacks coach risen above offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy? That’s a question for another day. Kafka was mentioned last year in talks to become the next Eagles offensive coordinator but Reid wouldn’t let one of Patrick Mahomes’ most trusted advisers take the interview. The Chiefs finished 2020 as the league’s top-ranked offense (415.8 yards per game), up from the 379.2 they averaged in 2019, but slightly down from the 425.6 in 2018. Kafka knows offenses, plus he played quarterback — albeit very briefly, mostly as a camp body — in Philadelphia.

READ ALSO: