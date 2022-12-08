Former Highly Hyped Eagles QB Linked to NFC Rival: Report

It looks like a former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback could soon find a new home.

As NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday, December 6, former Eagles quarterback Carson Strong worked out for the Arizona Cardinals. Garafolo notes that Strong is a candidate to be signed to a futures deal entering the 2023 offseason.

“Free agent QB Carson Strong worked out for the #AZCardinals today,” said Garafolo. “Former undrafted free agent of the #Eagles figures to be a candidate for a team to sign to a futures deal for 2023 at the end of this season.”

Strong Was Hyped Prospect Entering NFL Draft

The 23-year-old Strong spent time on the Eagles’ 90-man roster prior to the start of the 2022 season after going undrafted earlier this year. The 6-foot-4 quarterback actually received a $320,000 contract guarantee from the Eagles shortly after signing, the largest amount among undrafted free agents in 2022, according to Mike Florio of NBC Sports.

However, he saw very limited action during the preseason, completing 1-of-4 passes before his release prior to the start of the 2022 regular season. The University of Nevada product was actually once projected to be a second-round draft pick, as noted by Mike Rosenstein of NJ Advance Media.

“Strong at one point was projected to be a second-round pick out of Nevada,” said Rosenstein. “But he saw limited action in the preseason, completing only one of his four passes for six yards and was released on Aug. 30.”

Despite all of Strong’s hype coming out of college, the Eagles instead opted to go with veteran Gardner Minshew and the second-year Ian Book — who was claimed off waivers following Strong’s release — as the backups to starter Jalen Hurts.

Strong Went Undrafted Due to Concerns Over Knee

Scouts raved regarding Strong’s strong arm entering the draft. However, he surprisingly went unpicked due to concerns over his right knee, as Garafolo noted back in May. Strong underwent two surgical procedures on his right knee, with the first one being while he was a senior in high school.

“On Carson Strong, multiple teams had high grades on him and a few coaches were pushing for their teams to draft him,” said Garafolo. “Medical staffs kept pushing back because of his knee. That’s why he went undrafted. Had a bunch of interest as a UDFA and took the #Eagles’ offer.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected Strong to be drafted in the fourth or fifth round, comparing him to former New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Drew Bledsoe. Bledsoe was noteworthy for his rocket arm, but lack of mobility.

Zierlein raved over Strong’s arm talent, but noted his history of surgeries to the right knee hinders his throwing technique.

“Touch-or-torch pocket passer with rare blend of power and finesse to turn low percentage throws into completions,” explained Zierlein. “His surgically repaired right knee might hinder the sturdiness of his throwing base, but Strong still throws with velocity, accuracy and touch either on or off-platform. He has the talent to attack any coverage and all areas of the field.”

Since his release back in August, Strong has failed to land on any NFL teams’ roster or practice squad. We’ll see if the former highly-hyped quarterback can land on his feet with the Cardinals in the coming weeks.