Ex-Raider Mike Mayock Dishes on Rival GM: ‘You Have to Be Careful’

In recent years, Howie Roseman has become one of the most talked about general managers in the NFL. He helped build the Philadelphia Eagles team that won the first Super Bowl in franchise history in 2017 and got them back to the big game last season. Though the Eagles couldn’t beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the most recent Super Bowl, opinions are still very high on Roseman following the draft.

The general manager was widely praised by the media for his 2023 draft class but all the praise annoyed some people around the league. There have even been suggestions that the Eagles are overrated. However, Roseman remains a highly respected executive. Former Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock knows Roseman well from his time in the NFL. He had a chance to open up about the general manager and gave some interesting insight into how he operates.

“Howie Roseman has got the rep of needing or wanting to win every trade,” Mayock said on an April 27 episode of the “Green Light Podcast.. “I live in Philly, I know Howie pretty damn well. I have a ton of respect for him. … To Howie’s credit, I think he had a bit of a chip on his shoulder where he had to win every deal to show that he was a football guy. … I think Howie’s grown into the role and he’s really good. … You have to be careful.”

Roseman Recently Ranked Top GM in Power Rankings

Mayock may be a bit biased due to his Philadelphia ties but he’s also a straight shooter. He wouldn’t give Roseman such high praise if he didn’t believe it. There’s a strong argument to be made that he’s the best general manager in the entire NFL. In fact, that’s where he ranked in NFL.com’s NFL general manager power rankings back in April:

No team does a better job using every avenue for player acquisition, balancing current needs with the future. The Jalen Hurts pick in 2020 was a great example of forward thinking that changed the course of the franchise. The top three picks in last year’s draft class (Jordan Davis, Cam Jurgens and Nakobe Dean) mostly had what amounted to redshirt rookie seasons, but players selected in the class before (DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson) helped the team nearly win a title in 2022.

If Jalen Carter and some of the other players Roseman drafted this year end up being stars, he’ll be staying at the top of the general manager power rankings for quite a while.

Has Roseman Done Enough to Get Eagles Over the Hump?

Though the Eagles were great last year and had a strong draft, they still couldn’t do enough to beat the Chiefs last season. Kansas City is the class of the NFL and general manager Brett Veach likely feels that he’s done enough to prove he’s better than Roseman. Another Chiefs Super Bowl win and it’ll be difficult to argue against that notion.

The Eagles certainly have the talent to get back into the big game next season. There’s a good chance they’ll see the Chiefs there again if they make it. That would be the true litmus test of knowing whether or now Roseman has done enough to get Philadelphia back over the hump.