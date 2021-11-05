Eagles Injury Report: Jalen Reagor Upgraded, 5 Players Limited

Jalen Reagor appears to be trending in the right direction after being upgraded to a limited participant at practice. The starting receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles is dealing with a bum ankle, but there’s a chance he suits up in Week 9.

Reagor was carted off the field last week in a scary scene at Ford Field. Quez Watkins was the lead replacement, with Greg Ward Jr. taking over punt return duties. He was having a productive day out of the backfield before going down. Another receiver – J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle) – was also hurt against Detroit. He didn’t participate in team or individual drills for the Eagles on Thursday, November 4.

Five players joined Reagor on the limited list: defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (knee/rest), tackle/guard Jack Driscoll (thumb), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (shoulder), cornerback Zech McPhearson (hamstring). Five other guys were full participants, including Jordan Mailata.

The starting left tackle showed up on the injury report with a new elbow injury after batting through a knee issue earlier in the year. He missed three starts and had been wearing a knee brace. Mailata has since ditched any leg protection.

“I’m just trying to strengthen the knee without the brace, so what I’ve been doing is taping the knee with a lot of tape to try to keep the stability and have a little bit of strength and also have the flexibility of being able to push off that knee,” Mailata told reporters. “I feel like it kind of weakens the growth that I’m trying to get. I’m trying to get back to 100-percent.”

Hargrave Hypes Up Milton Williams

Hargrave has a team-high six sacks – although none since Week 5 – and he’s been instrumental in getting rookie Milton Williams up to speed. The six-year veteran had been letting him know his first career sack was coming: “Boy, this could be your day. This could be your first one right here,” Hargrave kept telling Williams.

Williams finally notched it against the Lions and celebrated by screaming through his face mask. Hopefully it was the first of many to come.

“He can be as good as he wants,” Hargrave said. “He’s already good right now, but just playing in the league is about improving every day. I think he shows it with his work ethic so I think he can be a great player.”

Nick Sirianni Addresses Fletcher Cox Rumors

Fletcher Cox wasn’t traded despite a flurry of rumors leading up to the deadline. He revealed the non-move in a pre-emptive strike on his Instagram account, one that confused a few people monitoring the situation closely. Either way, Cox remains on the roster and the head coach is happy he is.

“I know there were a lot of rumors there with that,” Nick Sirianni said. “I’m just really happy that Fletch is still on this football team and we’re going to be able to build upon the big-time performance that the defensive line had the other day. They’ve had some really good games here. We know that’s a strength of our team and Fletch is huge, huge part of that. He’s been a huge part of that for a long time.”