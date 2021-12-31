Eagles Update Jordan Howard’s Status, Washington Loses Best Weapon

Jordan Howard is officially questionable for Week 17. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni updated his team’s injury report prior to Friday’s practice. They play the Washington Football Team at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 2.

Sirianni isn’t giving up on Howard playing. He has two more days for trainers to clear him from his neck stinger. The one-time Pro Bowl running back was in line to start the game with Miles Sanders out with a broken hand.

“Jordan’s questionable and we obviously don’t have to make that decision yet,” Sirianni told reporters. “He still has two more days to get better and so he’s questionable right now.”

The Eagles also have veteran Boston Scott and rookie Kenny Gainwell on the 53-man roster, along with Jason Huntley and Kerryon Johnson down on the practice squad. Johnson spent the offseason and training camp in Philly before being waived with an injury designation. He has been quickly getting up to speed since rejoining the Eagles on December 28.

“Kerryon had a good week. He knows the offense,” Sirianni said. “He did some really good things when he was here in the offseason and so we have confidence in him if his number is called.”

Jordan Howard is at practice for thr second straight day. Appears he is trending to ay Sunday against Washington pic.twitter.com/TruMRyg7Fu — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) December 31, 2021

Sirianni Shares Message Ahead of Playoff Clinch

The Eagles have a legitimate shot at clinching a playoff spot on Sunday. Philadelphia has to defeat Washington in a tough divisional road game for the first wheel to be set in motion. Then, the Eagles can start scoeboard watching to see if they’re in.

But it all starts with them winning so Sirianni’s message to the team has been a simple one: go 1-0 this week.

“My job as a coach is to sometimes remind them of things that are very obvious, right?,” Sirianni said. “And so every scenario that I’m being told that we have to clinch a playoff spot – and so when I first heard about it, it was like, OK if this happens, and this happens, and this happens, we’re in.

“Alright, what else? If this happens, and this happens, and this happens, we’re also in. But every one of those requires us winning and that’s all we can control. And so that’s been my message all week.”

"We're doing everything we can do to go 1-0 this week." – Coach Sirianni pic.twitter.com/9j1PbokTTt — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 31, 2021

Antonio Gibson, Kirk Cousins Get COVID-19

Washington announced that starting running back Antonio Gibson had tested positive for COVID-19. He and starting left guard Ereck Flowers (COVID-19) are likely out for Sunday. Gibson is a huge loss considering he has racked up 1,180 yards from scrimmage — 891 rushing, 289 receiving — along with nine total touchdowns.

Flowers has started all 15 games. They were also missing right tackle Sam Cosmi (illness), cornerback William Jackson III (calf), and defensive end Montez Sweat (personal) at Thursday’s practice.

– Antonio Gibson is on the COVID list, so Washington will be without their best offensive player

– Kirk Cousins had COVID, and is out vs Packers. Very big news for Eagles playoff clinching hopes!#Eagles — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) December 31, 2021

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings listed quarterback Kirk Cousins out with COVID-19. He’s unvaccinated and must stay away from the team for 10 days. Cousins had been experiencing symptoms and then tested positive, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Backup Sean Mannion is expected to start against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Kyle Sloter and Kellen Mond round out the Vikings’ quarterback depth chart.

Why should Eagles fans care? Because a Vikings loss helps them get into the playoffs. Cousins’ absence inches the Eagles closer to that goal.