Eagles Rule 9 Players Out for Washington, 2 Linebackers Hit IR

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t intentionally trying to tank their last game but if they really want to play spoiler, they are going to have to do it short-handed. The team officially ruled nine players out for Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

The two biggest names on the list are running back Miles Sanders (knee) and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (neck), arguably their best players on offense and defense. The Eagles will also be without key playmakers Derek Barnett (calf), Dallas Goedert (calf), DeSean Jackson (ankle).

In addition, starting left tackle Jordan Mailata is out after not clearing the league’s concussion protocol in time. Cornerback Michael Jacquet (calf) is listed as questionable after putting out some ugly tape last week.

The rash of injuries — nothing new for this team — should provide ample opportunities for some of the young guys on the roster to flash. Look for rookies like Jason Huntley, John Hightower, Davion Taylor, Quez Watkins, Brett Toth, K’Von Wallace, Raequan Williams to see expanded roles.

“This game is important. The first thing is, yeah, we’d like to win the game. Whoever’s on the football field, we play to win the game. That’s just what we do,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Friday. “When there’s injury, it’s always the next man up. If that’s one of the young players, then it’s a great opportunity for him to take the field and show what he can do.”

Pederson Gives Defensive Coordinator Vote of Confidence

The Eagles defense has hovered around the middle of the pack all year. The unit is ranked 21st in total defense, while giving up 5,562 total yards (370.8 per game) and 398 total points (26.5 per game). Their strength has been in the trenches, thanks to an intimidating defensive line anchored by Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave, Malik Jackson, Vinny Curry. The group has combined for 46 sacks, fourth-best in the NFL.

But the overall results haven’t been good enough. The defense has given up a ton of splash plays and struggled at stopping the run in the red zone. Some are beginning to question Jim Schwartz’s scheme and calling for a new defensive coordinator. Pederson was asked about his relationship with Schwartz on Friday and gave the coach a vote of confidence.

Cowboys need to win Sunday and have the Eagles beat Washington. Eagles DC Jim Schwartz: “We have a division opponent that’s going to try to celebrate on our field. We got to have a no-hat rule this week. We can’t let opponents put division (championship) hats on at The Linc.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 29, 2020

“Our relationship’s been great,” Pederson said of Schwartz. “I think as the season progressed this year, I thought the defense actually was doing some really good things for us and keeping the offense in these football games here down the stretch, creating takeaways and sort of stymieing the run game from our opponents, things of that nature. I think overall it’s been really good.”

Eagles Place 2 Linebackers on Injured Reserve

The injuries have been a nagging problem for the duration of Pederson’s tenure so why would they stop now? The Eagles placed two more players on injured reserve ahead of the season finale: linebackers Shaun Bradley (neck) and Duke Riley (biceps). Their 2020 campaigns are officially done.

Meanwhile, the team called up linebacker Rashad Smith and tight end Jason Croom from the practice squad to the active roster. Both guys should see action on Sunday night due to a numbers crunch at each position.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have signed TE Jason Croom and LB Rashad Smith from the practice squad to the active roster. Eagles have placed LB Shaun Bradley and LB Duke Riley on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/Xo3Qw0tH8E — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 1, 2021

