Eagles Provide Injury Updates for 4 Starters, 1 Promising Rookie

The Philadelphia Eagles may have avoided serious injuries to Darius Slay and T.J. Edwards, but the team is awaiting further testing on Jason Peters. The right guard left during the third quarter on Sunday with complications from his nagging toe injury.

He may have to undergo season-ending surgery sooner than later. Peters, who just switched to right guard from left tackle, was a limited participant all week at practice and decided to play through the pain. Obviously, it became too unbearable and his 2020 season is in jeopardy. The future Hall of Famer is getting his injured toe checked out yet again.

“Jason Peters is still working through his injury,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Monday. “I am waiting on one more report today to come back on him to see where he’s at and his status for this week.”

Slay reportedly underwent an MRI on his knee but it came back negative. The Eagles shutdown cornerback is listed day-to-day, according to Pederson.

“Slay I think is going to be day-to-day, but should be fine,” Pederson said. “He came out of it a little bit nicked up.”

Slay was beaten for two touchdowns by Davante Adams before Michael Jacquet (21 snaps) filled in. Meanwhile, fellow starting cornerback Avonte Maddox is doing fine following a mid-game collision. He was shaken up but never left (61 snaps).

I’m told Darius Slay is having an MRI on his knee this morning. Eagles are dealing with a possible injury to Slay I’m told Jason Peters will see doctor to see if he can continue to play on his injured toe that will need surgery. He may need to have that surgery pic.twitter.com/DxRr7NNo2a — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 7, 2020

Pair of Eagles Linebackers Hurt vs. Green Bay

Starting linebacker T.J. Edwards entered Sunday with a nagging hamstring injury. He was forced to leave the Week 13 contest after 21 snaps, giving extra burn to Duke Riley (31 snaps) and Shaun Bradley (three snaps).

Alex Singleton (61 snaps) paced the linebackers and all defensive players with a team-high 12 tackles. Edwards has been listed day-to-day, per Pederson.

“T.J. Edwards is going to be a little bit limited this week,” Pederson said, “but optimistic that as the week goes, he’ll get stronger and better and be available.”

Rookie Davion Taylor was thrown into the fire on special teams for a second straight week where he suffered a significant knee injury on a second-quarter punt return. His 2020 campaign appears to be over.

“He is going to miss some time, and he’s probably the one that’s most significant,” Pederson said. “But everybody else should be, within reason, should be day-to-day and hopefully available for this game.”

No Update on Starting QB for Next Week

Pederson was still evaluating the quarterback position on Monday and wouldn’t announce his starter for next week. The head coach understands this is arguably the single biggest decision of his Eagles tenure, plus he prefers to keep the opposition guessing as they prepare for two different quarterbacks. He might not make a decision until Wednesday — at the earliest.

“I’m not prepared right now to make any statement or decisions on that,” Pederson told reporters on Monday. “I’m still processing a lot of things and going through a lot of things before I make that decision. When I know, you’ll know.”

"That's what I was hired to do, make difficult decisions, and that's what I had to do yesterday." — Doug Pederson, #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 7, 2020

He made it clear that the decision is his and his alone to make. Pederson will not consult any players or members of the team’s leadership council, or use his assistant coaches as sounding boards. The buck stops at the top of that trademark visor.

“I don’t feel like I need to communicate with anybody, players, other coaches,” Pederson said. “I think it’s just, again, it’s obviously my decision, the opportunity that I have moving forward, and it will solely be up to me.”

