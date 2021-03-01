Eagles Pro Bowl CB, Broadcast Legend Dies

Former Philadelphia Eagles great Irv Cross died on Sunday morning near his home in Minnesota. He was 81.

Cross is survived by his wife, Liz, and their four children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Research and Prevention Foundation or the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

Cross was a two-time Pro Bowl selection at cornerback for the Eagles (1964, 1965) and played nine seasons in the NFL. He embarked on a legendary career in sports broadcasting after his retirement and joined CBS Sports in 1971. The Indiana native was the first black man to hold a full-time job as a sports analyst on national television and worked there until

1994. Cross was named the 2009 winner of the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, earning him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I’ve been around all kinds of people, from every walk of life,” said Brent Musburger, his broadcast partner on THE NFL TODAY. “I don’t know that I could give you one person who was nicer than Irv Cross. He was a constant gentleman.”

On the death of Irv Cross . . . pic.twitter.com/ntx3KcKyz7 — Brent Musburger (@brentmusburger) March 1, 2021

“All of us at CBS Sports are saddened by the news of Irv Cross’ passing,” said CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus. “Irv was a pioneer who made significant contributions to the storied history and tradition of CBS Sports and, along with Phyllis George and Brent Musburger, set the standard for NFL pregame shows with THE NFL TODAY.”

The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of Irv Cross. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 1, 2021

Cross Loved Philadelphia, Hated Dallas

Chris McPherson provided a fitting tribute to Cross on the team’s official website. In it, he describes a multi-talented “quiet gentleman” who bled Eagles green up until his death.

10/8/78 Atl@Pit – Steelers lead 17-0 Brent Musburger, Irv Cross, and Jayne Kennedy discuss the previous Monday night game Cowboys@Redskins@brentmusburger @PlainJayneKO pic.twitter.com/H0omIpnYP7 — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) December 20, 2018

Cross arranged for his son, Matthew, to attend the 2017 NFC Championship Game in Philly on his behalf since he couldn’t make it. After the game, Matthew called him and the former Eagles great recited the “Fly, Eagles, Fly” fight song into the phone. He was over-the-top proud of the Eagles for winning Super Bowl LII.

There’s also an amazing story of Cross once (maybe) turning down a job with the Dallas Cowboys because he hated that franchise so much from his playing days. McPherson wrote:

Respected by teammates and coaches around the league for his toughness and smarts, Cross was offered a front-office job with the Dallas Cowboys following his career. The Cowboys? Of all teams, the Cowboys? “I’m not saying that’s why he didn’t do it, but he laughed about it,” said long-time friend Clifton Brown. Cross loved Philadelphia. LOVED it.

My first book, "Bearing the Cross", has been chosen for the Author's Showcase at next week's NABJ convention in Detroit. It chronicles the life story of Irv Cross, the first African-American sports analyst on national television. Thanks to all who supported me in this endeavor! pic.twitter.com/xPzpk6VZUT — Clifton Brown (@CliftonGBrown) July 25, 2018

All-Time Great Eagles Player

Originally drafted by the Eagles in the seventh round of the 1961 draft, Cross spent six seasons in Philly where he racked up 22 interceptions in 125 games (112 starts). Neither tackles or sacks were official stats back then.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder was widely admired by his teammates for his toughness and smarts. He was described as a “physical player, great tackler, not afraid of challenges.” He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 1965.

Irv Cross tips a pass, Meador intercepts it and takes it 30 yards for a TD.#Cowboys start another drive pic.twitter.com/pUNVe2cEml — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) August 30, 2020

Four years later, Cross returned to the Eagles’ nest and served as a player/defensive backs coach for the 1969 and 1970 seasons. He officially retired from the NFL as a player prior to the 1970 season.