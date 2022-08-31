Eagles Practice Squad: Ex-Colts QB, 1,000-Yard Rusher Drawing Interest

The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to start putting together their practice squad after setting the 53-man roster. There are 16 slots up for grabs as they look to draw from the NFL’s scrap heap.

Quarterback remains the most important position to fill. Yes, the easy move would be to bring back Reid Sinnett and let him hone his underwhelming skills by running scout team. They might do that. But the smart money is on scanning the waiver wire and adding fresh talent.

General manager Howie Roseman already confirmed that a third quarterback would be signed in the coming days. Here are the top options available:

1. Nate Sudfeld: Jeffrey Lurie’s favorite quarterback – the man the Eagles owner once called “unstoppable” – was cut by the San Francisco 49ers after the team invested $2 million into him. Here are his 2022 preseason stats: 5-of-10 for 49 yards, 1 interception; 13-of-17 for 102 yards, 1 touchdown; 8-of-11 for 10 yards, 1 touchdown. Laugh all you want but the Eagles could do a lot worse. Sudfeld is a safe choice.

Jeffrey Lurie just said Nate Sudfeld was "unstoppable" in his NFL debut, a meaningless 6-0 loss to the Cowboys on New Year's 2017, and I'm wondering what planet I'm on.#Eagles — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) January 11, 2021

2. Cooper Rush: The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder looks the part of a franchise starter, plus scouts have always drooled over his accuracy and smarts. He threw for 325 yards and 2 touchdowns while leading Dallas to a 20-16 win in 2021. And the Cowboys rewarded him by cutting him 10 months later. Rush would be the perfect third-stringer for the Eagles if someone doesn’t sign him to be their backup first.

3. Jacob Eason: The Seattle Seahawks opted to go with Geno Smith and Drew Lock over Eason. He went 19-of-39 for 148 yards with an interception in two preseason games. Not bad. The 24-year-old was a fourth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 and played one season under then-offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. Eason earned some early praise from Sirianni after a decent preseason that year. He knows the system.

Marlon Mack Garnering Serious Interest?

The Eagles search for a goal-line back – or possible an injury replacement for Miles Sanders – has been an ongoing storyline this offseason. The team kept three running backs on the 53: Sanders, Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott. Jason Huntley and Kennedy Brooks were waived, although look for them on the practice squad.

Regarding Marlon Mack/Jonathan Taylor, Sirianni says: "We have two exceptional backs. We've seen it work in the NFL so much where you have different contrasts of guys…. They have different running styles but they're both complete backs." — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) May 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans surprisingly released Marlon Mack and he’s not subject to waivers. It’s hard to think that the Eagles haven’t been ringing his phone non-stop since the 4 p.m. deadline. The 6-foot, 210-pounder checks all the boxes, including three years in Sirianni’s system. Mack started 23 games for him in Indy and rushed for 1,091 yards and 8 touchdowns under his watch in 2019.

Marlon Mack breaks off a big run for the Texans pic.twitter.com/1WAWBvRhu3 — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 26, 2022

Predicting the 16-Man Practice Squad

There are certain guys the Eagles will definitely try and stash on the 16-man practice squad. They won’t get all of them since 31 other teams can lay claim. However, these are the names they will likely seek at the following positions:

Wide Receivers (4): Devon Allen, Deon Cain, John Hightower, Britain Covey

Reason: All four players flashed at certain points in training camp and preseason action. And Allen hauled in a highlight-reel touchdown. With the exception of Hightower, they should all be high priority claims.

Eagles are cutting receiver and Olympic hurdler Devon Allen, according to @MattLombardoNFL I believe Eagles are hoping they can get him on the practice squad

pic.twitter.com/oPSwF0NVli — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 30, 2022

Running Backs (2): Kennedy Brooks, Jason Huntley

Reason: Brooks was the thunder to Huntley’s lightning at camp. Both players just need to firm up their blocking and learn how to make more decisive cuts. Potential to be quality backups.

Defensive Tackle (2): Kobe Smith, Marvin Wilson

Reason: Smith can revert to IR and not take up a roster spot; Wilson is going to be the trickier one to get back. The man known as “Big Marv” recorded five tackles in the final preseason game while causing havoc all summer.

Some action with the reserves now. #Eagles Marvin Wilson and Patrick Johnson collectively crash the pocket, forcing DeShaun Watson to escape. Might’ve been a sack during real game. Jonathan Gannon is ecstatic — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 18, 2022

Cornerbacks (4): Tay Gowan, A.J. Parker, Kary Vincent, Mario Goodrich

Reason: Gowan made some plays in the preseason, although he was a bit handsy at times. He’s worth stashing if he clears. Parker was a surprise cut by Detroit, a guy with legit starter’s experience. Vincent knows the defense, whereas Goodrich just needs extra reps.

Quarterback (1): Reid Sinnett or Jacob Eason

Reason: The comfortability with Sirianni’s system is too perfect to pass up.

Offensive Line (2): Kayode Awosika, Jack Anderson

Reason: Anderson nearly made it onto the 53, narrowly getting beat out by Josh Sills. He’s a reliable backup guard. The same can be said for Awosika except swap guard for tackle.

Punter (1): Brett Kern

Reason: Do you trust Arryn Siposs? He showed big-time regression in 2021. Kern is a three-time Pro Bowler who was waived by Tennessee in a cost-cutting move. The 36-year-old was set to earn $2.1 million. If the Eagles could work something out financially (read: cheaper), then maybe he comes in to push Siposs.