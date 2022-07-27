Eagles Expected to Sign Ex-Falcons ‘Secret Weapon’: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles intend to sign free agent Jaeden Graham, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus. The former Atlanta Falcons tight end is coming off season-ending knee surgery suffered at 2021 training camp.

Graham (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) appeared in 32 games for the Falcons in 2019 and 2020. He made 12 receptions for 174 yards with one touchdown on 322 offensive snaps. The big-bodied target was a key contributor on Atlanta’s special-teams unit while filling in at fullback at times. He’ll turn 27 on October 10.

Prior to that, Graham was a standout at Yale University where he earned All-Ivy League honors as a senior. He started 10 games at tight end while finishing with 26 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns. He went undrafted in 2018 before joining Atlanta’s practice squad as a rookie free agent.

Graham flashed at Falcons training camp in 2019 where an injury to Austin Hooper unleashed him as a “secret weapon.” Adnan Ikic of The Falcoholic detailed his journey and praised his work ethic. Here’s what he wrote about Graham:

The Yale graduate built on his good work last summer, and he showed out this year. The numbers won’t pop off the page, but Graham did everything asked of him in his role these past few weeks. He was a valuable safety net over the middle of the field for his QBs, an efficient blocker, showcased great hands, displayed good athleticism, and even proved versatile enough to play some fullback when Ricky Ortiz got hurt.

FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWN for Jaeden Graham! pic.twitter.com/wqCnFGSdai — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 29, 2019

Eagles Urged to Bolster Depth at Tight End

Depth at tight end had been a mild concern for the Eagles heading into training camp. Dallas Goedert remains Philly’s best player at the position — a guy ready for a “breakout” year — as he continues his transition into the starting spot. People are expecting a Pro Bowl leap but there isn’t much behind Goedert.

TE Tyree Jackson & OL Brett Toth will both begin training camp on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list, per @JimmyKempski — Philly Eagles Central (@pheaglescentral) July 11, 2022

Jack Stoll will enter camp as the favorite to win the backup spot, with challenges from veteran Richard Rodgers and rookie Grant Calcaterra. The Eagles envision Tyree Jackson to eventually assume the role, but he is recovering from a torn ACL and could start the year on the PUP list.

Noah Togiai has also been generating buzz as a player to watch. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will also get a shot at the job after it was announced he’ll be converting from wide receiver to tight end.

A less thought about position group on the birds this season is TE. Goedert is top 5 TE in the league but the battle between Tyree Jackson, Grant Calcaterra, Richard Rodgers, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Jack Stoll, and Noah Togiai to back him up should be intriguing. 👀 #Eagles #NFL — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 13, 2022

The Eagles had been urged to upgrade at tight end, including pleas for them to sign either Kyle Rudolph or Eric Ebron. Heavy even petitioned for them to make a trade for Mike Gesicki. They didn’t. Instead, they’ll throw Graham into the mix.

Eagles Players Reported on July 26

Eagles players reported to South Philadelphia on July 26 for camp. Head coach Nick Sirianni was supposed to address the team at 6 p.m. in a closed-door meeting. The guys also sat down with photographers for their official shoots and judging by the pictures the theme for the year has big Rocky vibes.

There were videos of Jalen Hurts and others bouncing around a boxing ring with gloves on. Take a look: