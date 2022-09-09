Eagles Teammates: Jalen Hurts ‘Best in the League’ at One Thing, Unit ‘Special’

The Philadelphia Eagles upgraded their offense in significant ways during the offseason, and now just days away from finally playing a game that matters, there’s a palpable excitement around a unit that feels like it can be special.

Last year the Eagles ranked 12th in points per game (26.1) and 14th in total yards per game, with just under 360 yards of offense, according to the NFL’s Game Stats and Information System. They were 25th in passing yards per game, with 200 yards through the air.

They’ll expect all those numbers to improve as quarterback Jalen Hurts enters his second season as starter, and enjoys the benefit of having added wide receiver A.J. Brown.

“I think it’s going to be tough for defenses,” tight end Dallas Goedert told the media on September 7, speaking of the addition of Brown alongside DeVonta Smith. “Smitty and AJ are two tremendous football players, both in their own ways, they both bring a lot of different things to the table. I’m really excited to take the field with them.”

Last year Smith caught 64 passes for 916 yards and 5 touchdowns in Philadelphia, while Brown caught 63 passes for 869 yards and 5 touchdowns in Tennessee, missing four games with injuries.

Brown and Smith Can Open Things Up for Other Eagles

Goedert believes that opposing defenses keying on that duo at wide receiver could open things up for him.

“I’m excited to see what happens and how Detroit decides to guard us, but anytime you’ve got two of the best pass catchers on the outside like we do, it’s got to open it up in the middle of the field,” Goedert explained. “I’m just excited to go in there and work in space and hopefully have some big plays.”

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is excited to call plays for that trio of pass catchers. “You know when those guys can touch the ball, they can score it at any point because they’re so explosive,” Steichen explained in his September 6 press conference. “To have three of those guys, I’ve been around some good ones, but those three are really impressive, so to have three of those guys on your team is really good for us.”

It appears the sky is the limit for this Eagles offense, but Brown knows that potential on paper is nice, but you still have to prove it on the field.

“We do have a lot of talent, we have a lot of great guys on this offense, and what we can do is be really special,” Brown told the media by his locker on September 7. “But we have to focus on what we have to do and execute, that’s what it comes down to.”

Jalen Hurts the ‘Best in the League’ At Extending Plays

The growth of Hurts is going to be one of the key factors for the Eagles offense, and while much of the talk has been around his improvements and the added weapons around him, Goedert views him as a weapon in his own right.

“We’ve got a lot of weapons on this team and Jalen might be the biggest weapon we have of all,” Goedert said. “Him extending plays, making plays with his feet, he’s the best in the league at that, for sure. The way that he can throw the ball, run the ball, the zone reads that we do. There’s just so much a defense has to prepare for.”

While a couple other quarterbacks might have a valid claim to being the best in the league at extending plays with their legs, Hurts is definitely near the top of the list. On top of extending plays and helping his teammates in the receiving game, running back Miles Sanders spoke to how his abilities can help open up rushing lanes.

But, Steichen and the Eagles coaching staff likely hope he won’t have to do too much scrambling this year – they’ll want to see Hurts beating opposing defenses from the safety of the pocket.