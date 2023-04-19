Controversial Browns Star Reveals Relationship with Jalen Hurts

No one had this anecdote on their bingo card, right? Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is reportedly friends with controversial star Deshaun Watson who sent him a noteworthy congratulatory message upon hearing about his bank-breaking contract extension.

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Watson told Hurts that he “deserves every penny” and Hurts promised to buy him dinner the next time the two stars hang out. Watson and Hurts apparently train together and are friends. It’s not all that surprising since Hurts hails from Houston, Texas and Watson was the Texans’ franchise quarterback for five seasons.

It also makes sense considering the relationship between the Browns and Eagles. Philadelphia traveled to Cleveland for joint training camp practices with the Browns in 2022, with plans to do it again in 2023. Those summer scrimmages got lively and spicy, filled with plenty of trash talk.

#browns QB Deshaun Watson said when he congratulated Jalen Hurts on his contract, that dinner is on Hurts next time he's in Philly. Hurts agreed. The two train together and are friends. Watson said he paid for dinner last year when the #Eagles were in Cleveland. "He deserves… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 18, 2023

Ironically, there was a report saying that Watson turned down a trade offer to Philly out of loyalty to Hurts. Watson wouldn’t waive his no-trade clause at the time because he didn’t want to steal his friend’s job, according to Aaron Wilson. Hurts commented on the Watson trade rumors, but didn’t admit anything during training camp in 2021.

“There’s a lot of chatter that is going on,” Hurts said, via NJ Advance Media. “I’m above it all. I’m going to control what I can. I’m here and that’s what I’m doing. I’m going to go out there and be the quarterback of this team.”

Dak Prescott Congratulates Hurts, Too

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sent a congratulatory message to Hurts after hearing about his NFC East rival’s $255 million contract. Remember, Prescott hosted Hurts on an official college visit when the Eagles starter was considering Mississippi State. Brian Johnson – offensive coordinator for the Eagles – was the quarterbacks coach there at the time.

Hearing that Hurts' 3-year cash flow (a key marker that I look at for deal strength) is $106-110M.

Here are other recent QB contracts first 3-year cash flow:

Rodgers: 150m

Watson: 137M

Prescott: 126M

Wilson: 124M

Jones: 113M

Murray: 108M

Allen: 95M

Mahomes: 65M — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) April 18, 2023

Here is how Prescott responded to Hurts’ contract, via Dallas Morning News:

Yeah, congratulations and I’m proud of him. I hosted Jalen on a visit way back at Mississippi State years ago and I’m a fan of the guy and the way he plays the game. Not a fan of his team and when they have success necessarily, but a fan of him and the way that he approaches it. He’s somebody that was counted out early because of his playstyle and just has had success, trusted himself, and trusted in the process. Proud of him and he deserves every bit of the money.

Hurts Confirms Dating Status: ‘I’m Spoken For’

The internet was abuzz during the NFL playoffs when Hurts was seen hugging what appeared to be his female companion. Turns out, the dual-threat quarterback is indeed spoken for. Hurts confirmed that he is seeing Bryonna “Bry” Burrows in a recent interview with Essence magazine. The two have been “dating off and on since their University of Alabama days,” according to Danyel Smith.

“I’m not married or anything like that,” Hurts told Smith. “But I am spoken for.”

Later, Hurts added: “I knew a long time ago. I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”