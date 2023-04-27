Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Sends Strong Message Prior to NFL Draft

Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts recently inked a whopping 5-year, $255 million contract extension that will keep him under center through the 2028 season. It’s a huge financial commitment to the man everyone agrees was built to be the face of the franchise.

Hurts, who showed up to his press conference on April 24 wearing a crisp green suit, dug deep into his smart bag of barbs to express what the moment meant to him. And the 24-year-old leader of men didn’t disappoint, throwing out the best one-liners (probably better) since Rod Tidwell in Jerry Maguire — although to be fair, Hurts’ words held a lot more substance. Wait, a lot more substance, a championship’s worth more.

“I think money is nice, championships are better,” Hurts told reporters. “This is just a stop in the journey. This is just a point in the journey. And the journey continues. And for us and what we want to accomplish as a team, we just want to continue to grow. As individuals on the team, we want to continue to grow so we are strong together when we fly together.”

Hurts is the epitome of class and a player the Eagles are proud to pay and continue to set the foundation around. He’s earned it. And, perhaps in the most fitting manner, the dual-threat quarterback made sure to send everyone away with a final assurance that this is a team flying high toward a singular mission.

Hurts said: “Eagles fans, very excited for the future, it’s official. Nothing changes but the weather, baby. Let’s go! Fly, Eagles, Fly.”

Contract Structure Revealed for Jalen Hurts

If anyone was unsure about Hurts’ commitment to bringing a Super Bowl title to Philadelphia, then look no further than his contract. It was structured in a way to give the franchise great flexibility over the first two years to add high-priced talent around him.

Jalen Hurts’ salary cap numbers for the next four seasons: 2023: $6.15M

2024: $13.56M

2025: $21.77M

2026: $31.77M Some of Howie’s finest work. — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) April 17, 2023

However, the cap charges border on $100 million over the final three years (via Sports Illustarted’s Albert Breer) which ensures Hurts walks away a rich man. It is a mutually-beneficial deal, but not necessarily a team-friendly one. The two sides are banking on each other to live up to expectations.

Eagles are paying Hurts $157.304M for the next 4 years, but his cap numbers over that time are $5.7M, $13.7M, $22.4M and $33.0M. That leaves $83M in cash to be accounted for on the cap in '27, '28 and '29. If they cut Hurts after '26, $49.8M in dead money hits their cap. More 👇 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 25, 2023

“The only thing that I’ve ever wanted to do is be the best version of myself,” Hurts said. “That hasn’t changed, that won’t change. I’m fortunate to have a great opportunity to do it in a special place.”

Bijan Robinson Calls Out Jalen Hurts

The rumors linking the Eagles to Bijan Robinson just won’t go away, especially not after the Texas standout named Jalen Hurts as the quarterback he would most want to team up with. One caveat: Patrick Mahomes was excluded from the conversation.

Either way, Robinson — a dynamic running back thought to be in play for Philly at pick No. 10 — keeps throwing out signals that he could be headed to the Eagles’ backfield in 2023. He seems to actually want to wear a midnight green jersey after an “amazing” pre-draft visit in South Philly at the team’s practice facility. Stay tuned.