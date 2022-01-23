B/R Proposes Blockbuster Quarterback Swap for Eagles

The majority of trade rumors involving the Philadelphia Eagles and Russell Wilson have centered on draft picks. They would send their three first-rounders in this year’s draft to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for the Super Bowl champion. And maybe include a second-round pick.

But what if there was another path to Wilson? Bleacher Report’s Michelle Bruton suggested packaging up Jalen Hurts with two of those first-rounders – No. 16 and No. 19, specifically – along with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. It would be a bold signal that Hurts’ 2021 campaign wasn’t good enough. The Eagles would be going all-in and betting on a 33-year-old on the decline.

Many have said the Eagles should not trade for Russell Wilson because he's 33. Looking at the production from great QBs after age 33 season dispels any concern about a QB decline for Wilson. This is not 2000. QBs routinely play into their late 30s now. /1 pic.twitter.com/KIWB1MKN3b — Patrick (@76Iggles) January 18, 2022

The Eagles would have to clear cap space to make that blockbuster deal work, according to Bruton. They are projected to have $11.68 million in cap space, including $22 million in dead money (via Over The Cap).

“The Eagles would need to clear more than $20 million cap space to take on Wilson’s $37 million cap hit for 2022, but they’d have plenty of ways to do so,” Bruton wrote. “Given that general manager Howie Roseman has publicly lamented how he missed out on drafting Wilson in 2012, he might be inclined to fix that mistake this offseason.”

The question isn’t if Russell Wilson is better than Hurts. The question is does Wilson make sense on this roster as currently constructed. The answer is no, the Eagles aren’t a QB away from winning a Super Bowl. Draft is too loaded to give up every asset you own. — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) January 18, 2022

If the proposed trade was executed, it would pair an elite quarterback (Wilson) with an emerging star receiver in DeVonta Smith. The No. 10 overall pick capped a successful rookie year by hauling in 64 balls for 916 yards and five touchdowns.

Eagles Name Hurts Their Starting Quarterback

The Eagles have gone on record saying that Hurts is their quarterback for 2022. They are committed to building around the 23-year-old who showed promising potential in his first full year as the starter. Hurts has been told he’s the “guy.”

“Jalen knows where he stands with us,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “I thought he did a great job of getting better throughout the year, as we’ve talked about, and so there’s no secrets there. He knows he’s our guy.”

Eagles GM Howie Roseman on if QB Jalen Hurts will remain the starter: “Yes…” pic.twitter.com/2Sfkj7gAYD — On The Road To Victory with Jimmy Smith (@OTR2Victory) January 19, 2022

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman gave an emphatic “yes” when asked if Hurts would be the starter in 2022. He called out Hurts’ insane worth ethic and confident leadership. However, Roseman let a tiny hinge of doubt creep in when he talked about evaluating everything when it came to utilizing those three first-round draft picks.

“Our job is to look at everything, to evaluate every position, every player,” Roseman said. “We do that not only for right now in this moment, but we also do it so we have information when players become available at any position.”

Buccaneers Coach Blasts Hurts’ Intelligence

Some of Hurts’ harshest critics have pointed to his inability to read a defense as a main reason to part ways. When plays break down, he is too quick to take off out of the pocket instead of looking at his second or third reads. Hurts doesn’t always use his eyes to fully scan the field.

It’s something that Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles took advantage of during the Eagles’ 31-15 loss in their wild-card playoff game. In fact, Bowles said it out loud when he was mic’d up.