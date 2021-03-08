Jalen Hurts Finally Breaks Silence on Carson Wentz Trade

Jalen Hurts doesn’t speak often but when he does, it’s thoughtful and calculated. The last time anyone heard from him was during Super Bowl week right before the Carson Wentz trade rumors took a suddenly aggressive turn.

One month later, Wentz is no longer on the roster after being jettisoned to the Indianapolis Colts. Now Hurts finds himself as the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles — under a strict mandate from the owner — and the smooth-talking 22-year-old plans to take advantage of every opportunity.

Hurts jumped on the Adam Schefter Podcast on Monday to talk about his whirlwind offseason, including that blockbuster Wentz trade. The most important thing is trying “to be a sponge and soak in as much as I can.”

“I think nothing changes for me in my mindset. Going in every day, trying to get better as a player,” Hurts told Schefter. “Be the best leader I can be. Impact the guys around me. And ultimately it’s about winning football games and the interest is in doing that. So, my mentality, it doesn’t alter, not one bit.”

When asked directly if he had spoken to Wentz since the trade, Hurts said: “No, sir.” Hurts complimented Wentz’s veteran experience and admitted he learned a lot just from watching him in the meeting room every day.

“I extend him my blessings. I wish him nothing but the best,” Wentz said. “And I hope he takes off. I hope he has a great remainder of his career.”

🎙 Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts on last season, the upcoming season, the Carson Wentz trade and which Alabama player is the top NFL prospect: 🎧 https://t.co/u3xDsu7y9N — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

Hurts: ‘I Want to Prove Them Right’

Perhaps the most telling quote from Schefter’s interview with Hurts was in reference to his initial reaction to the Wentz trade. The dual-threat quarterback from Oklahoma (via Alabama) refused to get into the “business” side of things, instead calling it an “opportunity” for himself.

“It shows the trust in what (the Eagles) think I can be as a player,” Hurts said. “I want to prove them right.”

To that end, Hurts has been working out with noted quarterback whisperer Quincy Avery as well as Bobby Stroupe, Patrick Mahomes’ personal trainer. The goal is to improve every day as a football player and human being.

“Just grinding,” Hurts said. “Everything matters. Everything matters. Appreciate every moment and take advantage of every moment.”

Ertz Prefers Being Released Over Trade

According to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz would prefer to be released over traded. There have been numerous reports over the last 24 hours saying the Eagles are listening to offers for Ertz.

Zach Ertz’s preference, if the #Eagles are prepared to move on, would clearly be to be released. He wants to pick his destination. The team obviously wants to get something in return. So that conflict will play out over the next week as both sides jockey to get what they want. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 8, 2021

Ertz wants to pick his new destination while the Eagles want some kind of compensation. And, not surprisingly, both sides would like to see this saga end prior to the new league year starting on March 17.

Ertz mentioned a desire to play with Wentz during his end-of-year media availability, leading to speculation he could be headed to the Indianapolis Colts.

“Of course I want to play with Carson as long as I possibly can,” Ertz said on Jan. 4. “He’s a franchise quarterback. He’s a quarterback that can lead you to the playoffs every year. He can put you in contention to win Super Bowls. Who wouldn’t want to play with that?”

