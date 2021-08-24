‘In That Mode’: Jalen Hurts Fires Up Eagles on Bus Ride

Jalen Reagor fired off one name when asked which teammate was going to shine in 2021: “J Hurts.” The second-year receiver saw a determined look on Hurts’ face during Tuesday’s bus ride up to the Meadowlands, then turned in a dominant day on the practice field against the New York Jets.

“I feel like he has a big chip on his shoulder,” Reagor told reporters on Tuesday. “Just on the bus ride over here he said ‘I’m in that mode’ so I really think he’s going to have a huge year. He’s going to shock a lot of people.”

The Philadelphia Eagles’ starting quarterback was listening to music when he shot Reagor that steely-eyed glance and didn’t elaborate on what “in that mode” meant. Hurts simply shook his head and put his ear phones back in.

“You gotta ask him,” Reagor said. “I know that’s what he said.”

Hurts seemed shocked that Reagor would share that story when asked about it after practice. The confident 23-year-old flashed his trademark smile and told reporters to draw their own conclusions.

“Oh my! He said that? You call it what you want,” Hurts said. “I was just excited for practice, excited to be out here with my teammates, and go compete against the Jets.”

Hurts Updates Health After Stomach Infection

Hurts hasn’t missed a practice since sitting out last week’s preseason game with a stomach infection. Head coach Nick Sirianni said the quarterback has been “recovering his body” and remains under constant evaluation. On Tuesday, Hurts explained what happened and how he was feeling.

“I was hurt, for sure. I was hurting,” Hurts said. “Sometimes I truthfully tell what the problem is, if I have a problem, and sometimes I don’t. And I was debating on whether I wanted to say something on it or not. And I said something with the intention of still playing but the scientists were telling me let’s be smart about this and I’m thankful for the staff and the decisions that they made, and I’m here now practicing against the Jets and I’m good.”

Dressed in a white Alabama T-shirt – one paying homage to Nick Saban’s core principles of “four quarters, commitment, discipline, effort, toughness, and pride” – Hurts made it clear that if Thursday night had been a regular-season game, he would have toughed it out.

“Yes, yes, I would have played,” Hurts said. “I was having some pain that day and, like I said, we took precaution around the issue. I didn’t know how long it would take, thankfully it was sooner rather than longer. I’m good now.”

Three Playmakers: Jalen Reagor, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins

The Eagles suddenly have an abundance of riches at the wide receiver position. Jalen Reagor has been making spectacular one-handed catches in 11-on-11 drills, while Quez Watkins’ speed looks next level in preseason games and practices. DeVonta Smith has seen limited reps, but he’s already got former All-Pro players gushing.

It’s probably too early to start the hype train, but that didn’t stop Hurts from throwing the label of playmakers on all three of his shiny young weapons.

“All three are big-time playmakers,” Hurts said. “Fast, they can catch the ball well, and they’re taking steps every day. They’re growing, they’re learning like myself, and it’s good to see. And I’m happy to be a part of that with them so I’m excited for them all.”

Back to Reagor’s circus catch last week against New England for a minute. The 22-year-old learned how to do it in the backyard as a youngster in Waxahachie, Texas.

“It’s one of those things where you go in the backyard and catch the ball one-handed,” Reagor said. “It’s kind of instinctual, so it’s like he had my left arm and the only way I can catch it is with my right. It’s kind of like being pro-active almost, you know, and not just reacting to it.”