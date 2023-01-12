Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Sends Strong Message, Honors Fan-Favorite Legend

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts always knows what he’s doing, especially when the cameras are out. The injured starter finally broke a two-week silence on Thursday and addressed questions over the lingering soreness in his strained right throwing shoulder.

Yes, Hurts has been in pain but let’s not focus on that. The mature 24-year-old put on a master class in public relations in front of his locker, with reporters swarming like drunken gnats. The calming smile on his face was only outdone by the shirt attached to his hobbled frame.

Hurts was repping Philly hard wearing two Kobe Bryants on his chest, with both of those Kobe Bryants wearing No. 5 Donovan McNabb jerseys. No surprise there. Hurts lives Mamba Mentality, perhaps channeling it even harder now that adversity has hit him hard. Then, Hurts sought to alleviate everyone’s fears: “I’m feeling better … We have an opportunity of a lifetime.”

The Eagles started backup Gardner Minshew against the Cowboys and Saints before throwing Hurts back out there in the Week 18 regular-season finale. He guided them to a 22-16 victory, but it wasn’t the prettiest performance. Then, Nick Sirianni put the entire region on high alert when he revealed the dual-threat quarterback was indeed sore. Everyone’s been on pins and needles for five straight days.

So, what is Hurts’ own level of concern about his injured shoulder?

“It’s a good thing there’s a bye week,” Hurts told reporters, via The Inquirer. “Just taking it day-by-day. I think the whole world knows that I’m dealing with something.”

Not convinced? Neither was Hurts so he doubled down on team.

“I think it’s a lot of time for us to grow as a team,” Hurts told Dave Spadaro. “I think when challenges and different things are thrown in front of you, ultimately, you have to find a way to overcome them. We have a lot we want to accomplish as a team, so this is good for us.”

Looks like they could be limiting how much Jalen Hurts throws this week pic.twitter.com/HekcNCS20O — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) January 12, 2023

Jason Kelce: ‘He Can Do Whatever He Wants’

The general public (read: Eagles fans) might be panicking about Hurts’ rusted arm but his teammates don’t seem worried. All-Pro center Jason Kelce has shared a locker room with Hurts for three straight years. One thing he knows, Hurts never doubts himself or his body.

“I think he will be fine. He has another couple weeks here to get healthy,” Kelce said, via NBC Sports’ John Clark. “He’s not a guy that’s gonna wear that on his sleeve. He’s a competitor. He’s always got this aura about him that he can do whatever he wants.”

“I think he will be fine. He has another couple weeks here to get healthy.” “He’s not a guy that’s gonna wear that on his sleeve. He’s a competitor. He’s always got this aura about him that he can do whatever he wants.” -Jason Kelce on Jalen Hurts injury pic.twitter.com/xIF50zyUfy — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 12, 2023

Nick Sirianni Drilling Eagles on Fundamentals

Brandon Graham gave a refreshingly honest answer after Sunday’s game when asked about Nick Sirianni’s approach. He pounded home the point that no one values the little details and stubborn fundamentals necessary for winning more than the Eagles head coach. He even referenced Doug Pederson in his comments and gave Sirianni the edge in that department. Maybe Sirianni heard the quote because the first thing out of his mouth regarding playoff preparation was “fundamentals.”

“One thing I can say, that I will say, is that fundamentals are going to be a big part of winning in the playoffs,” Sirianni said. “Just like we believe it really is in the regular season, as well, right? Fundamentals. This player is a good player, that player is a good player, this coach is going to call a good play, that coach is going to call a good play. What it comes down to is your fundamentals.”