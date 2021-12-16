Eagles Injury Report: 4 Players Limited, Starter ‘Limping’

Jalen Hurts was “limping around a lot less” than he was a week ago, according to Dallas Goedert. The update was meant to be a positive one, but the fact that the the Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback is limping at all certainly isn’t a good sign.

Reporters at Thursday’s practice noted that Hurts wasn’t “moving very well” while he and Gardner Minshew split the first-team reps. Some are saying Hurts is faking it to keep Washington off the scent, that there is no way he is going to sit out another week and let Minshew Mania take hold. Maybe. But the Eagles listed Hurts as a limited participant on the latest practice report.

“It’s been a day-by-day thing, coming in here every day, doing everything in my power to make myself available for my team,” Hurts told reporters on December 15. “That’s been my mindset. It’s still my mindset. Just trying to be available for the team. The goal is to be available for the team and preparing every day to be available.”

If Hurts is acting injured for the cameras, he’s a great actor. Eagles listed Hurts as a limited participant on the latest practice report. He has 72 hours to heal up prior to kickoff, otherwise Minshew will be back under center.

Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard Limited

Philadelphia listed three other players limited on Thursday, including running backs Miles Sanders (ankle) and Jordan Howard (knee). Head coach Nick Sirianni said both guys were “trending upward” but he never guaranteed they would be out there. Meanwhile, Sanders promised to do “as much as possible” to play despite his injured ankle.

“I’m not really trying to worry about it getting hurt,” Sanders told reporters. “That’s why I’m just doing whatever I can to get it right for this week, just trying to be available for these lasts four weeks as much as possible, no matter what I’m going through.”

Rookie linebacker Patrick Johnson (back) rounded out the “limited” guys. As expected, Jason Kelce – aka the NFL’s Ultimate Warrior – was a full participant and there is no reason to think he won’t suit up against Washington. He has been dealing with knee, ankle, and foot injuries.

“You always want to be out there,” Kelce told reporters. “You want to be out there, one, because you feel it’s your job, and if you love playing the game, you want to be out there, and this is something that I’ve dedicated my life and career towards. So it’s really important to me if I can, to go out there and play. I feel a sense of responsibility, not just to my teammates but to myself.”

Jack Anderson Activated to Practice Window

The Eagles activated the 21-day practice window on guard/center Jack Anderson. The 2021 seventh-rounder was placed on injured reserve back on November 20 with a hamstring injury. The team poached Anderson off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad where he had drawn early comparisons to Richie Incognito.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder started 38 games at right guard in three seasons at Texas Tech. Anderson was a medical redshirt in 2019 after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, one that snapped a 26-consecutive start streak. He forego his last year of eligibility to declare for the 2021 NFL draft.