Eagles Update Jalen Hurts’ Status in ‘Estimated’ Practice Report

The Philadelphia Eagles were off on Saturday, but the team released an estimated practice report ahead of their Week 15 matchup. Nine previously injured players were listed as full participants, including quarterback Jalen Hurts.

That marks two straight days for Hurts as a full go. Despite limping earlier in the week, it is certainly looking more and more likely that he’ll be under center on December 21. Hurts is dealing with a high ankle sprain – thought to be a 2-4 week injury – and Gardner Minshew had split the reps with him during recent walk-throughs and practices.

“He was full today. He’s questionable, but he’s trending in the right direction and we’re hopeful,” Sirianni told reporters on December 17. ” He’s [been] preparing like he’s going all week, so I thought he had a great practice today.”

Saturday injury report The Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Today’s report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/EPBdUluP90 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 18, 2021

Sirianni also revealed that running backs Miles Sanders (ankle) and Jordan Howard (knee) were both good to go. Ditto for center Jason Kelce (foot) and defensive end Derek Barnett (neck). There was no update on receiver Quez Watkins who remains in the COVID-19 protocol.

“He hasn’t been here all week, hasn’t practiced all week, so that’s always into discussion as well,” Sirianni said of Watkins. “We’ll wait to see what the tests say and make a decision from there.”

Sirianni told reporters that Hurts took the bulk of the reps at Friday’s practice, although he wouldn’t put a number on it. Minshew still worked in and there’s still a chance that Hurts could miss Tuesday’s game. It depends on how his ankle responds over the next few days, plus what the Eagles’ medical team determines. Ultimately, the doctors have final say.

“Everything is in play. Always want to do what’s best for the player first and then the team,” Sirianni said. “If he’s going, it’s because he’s healthy enough to go.”

Coach Sirianni gives an update on @JalenHurts pic.twitter.com/IXjEgTqqt5 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 17, 2021

The Eagles could be playing a bit of gamesmanship with Washington to make them prepare for two quarterbacks. Sirianni wouldn’t say when the team might make a final decision on his status. They waited until a few hours prior to kickoff to decide in Week 13. Minshew got that start and played incredibly well against New York.

“Sometimes you have to wait it out and sometimes you don’t have that liberty,” Sirianni said. “And you’re at the liberty of the ankle, the liberty of the player and how he feels, and what the trainers and the doctors and strength staff are telling you, too.”

At https://t.co/LlUJEOni8A, we have been confident all along that #JalenHurts can play this Sunday. How close to 100% is the question. https://t.co/9Muy8RmehR — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 17, 2021

Washington Records No New Positive Tests

The Washington Football Team has been hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak. So much so that the NFL rescheduled the date and time of the Eagles-Washington game until Tuesday, December 21 at 7 p.m. While the game won’t be moved again there is good news coming out of D.C.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the team has registered zero new positive cases following its latest round of testing. Washington also activated five players from the Reserve-COVID-19 List. They are trending toward getting healthy in time for kickoff.

From @gmfb Weekend: The #Eagles, #Raiders and #Seahawks weren’t happy their games got moved and now they face short weeks next week. They asked the NFL to move their those games to accommodate and were told no. pic.twitter.com/TRiOmFF655 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 18, 2021

There was no immediate update on starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke or backup Kyle Allen. Both are in the COVID-19 protocol and third-stringer Kyle Shurmur is expected to start. Players must produce back-to-back negative tests to be cleared.