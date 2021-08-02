‘Really Impressed’: Eagles Detail Jalen Hurts’ Biggest Strength

Philadelphia Eagles’ training camp had a funkier vibe to it on Monday. The guys seemed more juiced up and ran around the practice field with a higher tempo. Quarterback Jalen Hurts credited the soundtrack blaring on the loud speakers, a personal playlist he created for Day 5.

“That was my playlist out there today,” Hurts told reporters. “Energy was good, might have to make another one for tomorrow.”

Hurts zipped a deep throw to Jalen Reagor that was right on the money. He also hit running backs Boston Scott and Jordan Howard in stride inside the red zone. Prior to practice, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was asked for a quick evaluation of the likely new starter. The way he attacks the deep ball is what has impressed him the most.

“But just watching him in practice, the plays he makes, as we know he has big scrambling ability,” Steichen said. “But the way he throws the deep ball, he hit DeVonta [Smith] the other day on this field for a big deep ball and he hit Zach [Ertz] the other day down the sideline, too. To be able to throw the deep ball and hit guys in stride, that’s an 80-yard touchdown instead of a 60-yard gain. So, really impressed with how he throws the deep ball right now.”

Hurts talked about the importance of stretching defenses with those splash plays, but preached patience on deep throws. You can’t force an 80-yard bomb if it isn’t there, just for the sake of the highlight reel.

“Everybody wants to hit the money ball, the money shot, the ooh-ahh play,” Hurts said. “And I think that’s very important in the offense, being able to stretch the defense, and have deep threats and I think you have to be patient with it. You have to take what they give you. Take what they give you and when your shots come you take ’em.”

Coaching Reagor Up, Great Opportunity

The big news out of Eagles camp on Monday was the loss of the aforementioned Smith who has a minor knee injury. Reagor will be featured heavily with the top rookie playmaker gone for a few weeks. The second-year burner has talked all offseason about proving people wrong, especially those who compare him to Justin Jefferson.

But the first week has been tough for Reagor following the tragic murder of a childhood friend. He has been carrying around a heavy heart, plus he failed a conditioning test as a result. So Hurts felt the need to shower extra love on him in between team drills by chirping some positive reinforcement in his ear. It seemed to work.

“I told him I’m there for him in any way, shape or form,” Hurts said, “and I know all those things are tough to deal with, and I told him I’m there for him. Anything I can do, I’ll be there. At the end of the day, all of us have a great opportunity. He has a great opportunity to do something really special and I know he’s hungry.”

‘Rent is Due’ Hats Make Loud Statement

Lane Johnson arrived at his first press conference of the summer wearing a “Rent is Due” hat. He mentioned that Hurts had given it to him but other details were scant. Hurts has been throwing the motto around since the spring, but it turns out that Rodney McLeod’s “Back of House” lifestyle brand was responsible.

Eagles players are proudly sporting the hats while supporting their new quarterback. Pretty cool to see.

“I guess it shows that you are impacting your teammates in the right way,” Hurts said of seeing the hats. “I show support for it and think what’s on the hat is our mentality, our mentality of the rent being due every day and going to work every day with the right intention and taking steps to be 1-percent better every day. I think that’s our goal as a team so I’m all for it.”