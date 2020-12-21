Doug Pederson Names Eagles Starting QB for Cowboys Game

No surprises here. Doug Pederson officially named Jalen Hurts the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. Carson Wentz will remain the backup for at least another week.

The Eagles head coach made the announcement (as promised) during his media availability on Monday, adding that it’s a “week-to-week thing” right now. Pederson didn’t want to commit to Hurts for the rest of the year, although there are only two games left so it’s hard to see a scenario where Wentz takes back the starting job. The Eagles will likely be facing a long offseason of debate about what to do at the quarterback position in 2021.

“I’m going to have Jalen continue to start this week,” Pederson told reporters. “I’m focused on this week and this week right now. I want to see how our team and he responds after a tough loss. So Jalen will be the starter this week.”

Doug Pederson says Jalen Hurts will be the starter "this week" but still won't commit to him being the guy for the rest of the year. (Obviously, he will be since there are only 2 games left). #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 21, 2020

Pederson’s comments were consistent with what his players were saying after the game. Wentz still hasn’t addressed the media — and there are two conflicting reports out there about his state of mind — but everyone has been toeing the company line publicly.

“Everybody’s working, working as a collective group to get this thing rolling,” Hurts told reporters on Sunday. “So it’s great to see everybody pushing and everybody sticking together to try and achieve a common goal and win. We all want to win, we’re all trying to do whatever we can for this team to win.”

"We're all here to try to win games." Doug Pederson says he doesn't feel like there's any "animocity" between Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz. Guys are just committed to trying to win. @FOX29philly — Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) December 21, 2020

NFL Insider Blasts ‘Tone-Deaf’ Wentz Comments

One of the most respected NFL reporters in the business made headlines on Monday when he referred to Wentz as “selfish and totally unaware.” Peter King of NBC Sports was commenting on an ESPN report which stated Wentz was “not pleased” with the quarterback situation in Philly. He doesn’t want to be the backup to Hurts and may demand a trade if he isn’t re-installed as the starter. King called that kind of behavior “tone-deaf” and wrote the following:

Wentz looks selfish and totally unaware of how bad the offense was with him leading it, and how poorly he was playing. Wentz goes to the bench, his backup wins the biggest game of the Eagles season, and it comes out that “Wentz is not pleased with the way events have unfolded.” Well, the Eagles are not pleased that his TD-to-pick differential, plus-26 in 2017, is plus-1 this year, and his completion percentage is the worst in the league, and only Sam Darnold’s passer rating is lower. Of course there are reasons, and the offensive line stinks. But very bad look here. The only things that minimized Sunday’s damage? Wentz was much involved on the sidelines in Arizona on Sunday, looking like he was helping Hurts.

Pederson, of course, has gone out of his way to defend Wentz throughout this whole ordeal. His post-game comments on Sunday only furthered his unwillingness to start unnecessary drama.

“I’ll tell you this, Carson has done everything we’ve asked him to. He’s a pro,” Pederson said. “He’s engaging. He’s helping Jalen, and so he’s doing everything we’re asking him to do right now. I get it and understand that it’s a frustrating situation probably for him, but at the same time, I also see him helping Jalen and helping our offense.”

