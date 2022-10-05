Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Sounds Off on Tom Brady

The fact that Jalen Hurts admitted to watching a ton of tape on Tom Brady isn’t surprising. It’s probably something every quarterback should be doing if they want to chase greatness. Love him or hate him, Brady is the undisputed GOAT.

Still, it was noteworthy to hear Hurts talk about how much he respects the 45-year-old future Hall of Famer. The Philadelphia Eagles make him study film on Philip Rivers and Andrew Luck when he’s at the practice facility. In his spare time? Hurts is glued to those Brady highlights like Mark Wahlberg trying to sneak into Brady’s house and steal something.

Best passer rating through week 4… Tua Tagovailoa – 109.9

Patrick Mahomes – 108.4

Geno Smith – 108.0

Lamar Jackson – 105.1

Justin Herbert – 102.2

Josh Allen – 101.0

Jared Goff – 99.9

Trevor Lawrence – 99.9

Jalen Hurts – 99.6

Tom Brady – 97.7

Cooper Rush – 95.9 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) October 4, 2022

Hurts wants to be elite and watching Brady can only help him on his journey to be consistent. Consistency breeds “elite-ness” in his eyes.

“He’s so great at what he does because he’s so consistent and he’s been able to maintain that for a long time. And I’ve mentioned that consistency could breed elite-ness and I think with him, that’s him,” Hurts said. “And I have a lot of respect for him, what he’s been able to do, and how he sees the game. And, for me, people make a big deal about my ability versus whoever I’m watching … I like to watch football.

“I’m obsessed with this game. I’m obsessed with taking steps and just growing, and that knowledge comes from all types of players. That comes from quarterbacks, that comes from running backs, that comes from defensive-minded coaches, that comes from a lot of different individuals. I’m the type of person, I just want to soak it all in, and kind of use what can help me.”

Any Specific Lessons He Takes from Brady?

Brady and Hurts shared a special moment at midfield after last year’s wild-card playoff loss. No one knows exactly what those two quarterbacks discussed, but the conversation likely had something to do with hard work. That’s what Hurts admires most about Brady.

“It’s just the work, the work you put in,” Hurts said. “I value hard work. I value being disciplined, knowing what my job is and trying to go out there and do it a high level, on a consistent level. Those are things that I value.”

Jalen Hurts on his earliest memory of Tom Brady: “I don’t remember.” pic.twitter.com/5InIlR2T2s — PFF PHI Eagles (@PFF_Eagles) January 13, 2022

They have come a long way since Hurts said he didn’t have a favorite Brady memory. He was only being honest at the time since he was too young to process them. Hurts was only 3 years old when Brady was drafted into the NFL.

5 Eagles Listed DNP on First Injury Report

The Eagles listed five players out on Wednesday’s injury report: LB Patrick Johnson (concussion), LB Kyron Johnson (concussion), K Jake Elliott (right ankle), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle), LT Jordan Mailata (shoulder). They have two more days to heal up.

On the positive side, Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay (forearm) was a full participant and should be good to go on Sunday. Head coach Nick Sirianni remains hopeful everyone on the injury report will make it out there against the Arizona Cardinals. No guarantees, of course.

“They’re all working their butts off to try to play,” Sirianni told reporters. “I know that, and the trainers, our athletic training room is doing a great job of rehabbing. They’re doing a great job of doing everything they can do to get ready to go, and we’ll see what happens.”