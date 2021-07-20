Eagles’ DeVonta Smith Drawing Interest of All-Pro CB

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramey might be the best player at his position. So it’s interesting to hear the two-time All-Pro hype up the newest weapon for the Philadelphia Eagles. The kudos keep coming for DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles traded two draft picks in April to move up two spots and select Smith at No. 10 overall. And they brokered the deal with one hated NFC East rival (Dallas Cowboys) to leap-frog another one (New York Giants). And for good reason. Smith has the potential to be one of the best wide receivers in football, according to many experts. Put Ramsey in that growing camp.

Ramsey wore a huge smile when Smith’s name came up during a recent podcast (h/t Flying to the Top). The five-time Pro Bowl cornerback is expecting big things out of the rookie from Alabama.

“I like the young bull,” Ramsey said. “I like his game. He cool.”

Arguably one of the leagues best cornerback, Jalen Ramsey speaking on DeVonta Smith #Eagles pic.twitter.com/0LCuFq9oum — Flying To The Top: An Eagles Podcast (@FTTTPod) July 20, 2021

The feeling appears to be mutual between the two competitors, too. Smith was singing Ramsey’s praises prior to the draft when he shared that the Rams star was the one NFL corner he was most looking forward to going up against. That matchup would have to happen either in a pick-up game or a Pro Bowl workout since the Eagles and Rams don’t play each other in 2021.

DeVonta Smith is ready to face Jalen Ramsey 👀 pic.twitter.com/lCBnIbclBU — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 4, 2021

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Lombardi Trophy Earns Spot on The Linc’s Wall

The winner to replace Carson Wentz’s image on the side of Lincoln Financial Field is the Lombardi Trophy. The team started tearing down a picture of the one-time franchise quarterback on Monday, then hoisted the nostalgic Super Bowl photo up there. It’s a safe choice, safe-guarding the franchise from having an unhappy player or tradeable asset on the building.

Of course, some fans were quick to point out that the hands of the man clutching the Lombardi is none other than Nick Foles. In short, Foles has replaced Wentz again. Others were sad to learn that Jason Kelce wasn’t selected. He, along with Brandon Graham and Brian Dawkins, had been the leading candidates to adorn the stadium.

The Lombardi Trophy is replacing the just removed Carson Wentz banner outside the Linc. A lot of #Eagles fans we spoke with said they wanted to see Jason Kelce up there. What do you think? https://t.co/sri3zLRFRX @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/3wBG0Wx4Lf — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) July 20, 2021

Picked 30th in Future Power Rankings

Meanwhile, ESPN has compiled a list of “NFL Future Power Rankings” which is a three-year outlook for all 32 teams in the league. The Eagles didn’t garner much respect after coming in at No. 30. They were the worst-ranked team in the NFC East: Dallas Cowboys (16), Washington Football Team (18), New York Giants (25). Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs top the list.

Have said multiple times and will keep saying: the NUMBER ONE thing I can not wait for this coming season is to hear the roar of the fans opening weekend, and every other weekend on #MNF. Going to be emotional. 👊🏾 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) July 19, 2021

NFL analyst Louis Riddick pointed to a “lack of philosophical alignment” as his biggest worry: