Eagles’ DeVonta Smith Drawing Interest of All-Pro CB

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramey might be the best player at his position. So it’s interesting to hear the two-time All-Pro hype up the newest weapon for the Philadelphia Eagles. The kudos keep coming for DeVonta Smith.
The Eagles traded two draft picks in April to move up two spots and select Smith at No. 10 overall. And they brokered the deal with one hated NFC East rival (Dallas Cowboys) to leap-frog another one (New York Giants). And for good reason. Smith has the potential to be one of the best wide receivers in football, according to many experts. Put Ramsey in that growing camp.
Ramsey wore a huge smile when Smith’s name came up during a recent podcast (h/t Flying to the Top). The five-time Pro Bowl cornerback is expecting big things out of the rookie from Alabama.
“I like the young bull,” Ramsey said. “I like his game. He cool.”
The feeling appears to be mutual between the two competitors, too. Smith was singing Ramsey’s praises prior to the draft when he shared that the Rams star was the one NFL corner he was most looking forward to going up against. That matchup would have to happen either in a pick-up game or a Pro Bowl workout since the Eagles and Rams don’t play each other in 2021.
Lombardi Trophy Earns Spot on The Linc’s Wall
The winner to replace Carson Wentz’s image on the side of Lincoln Financial Field is the Lombardi Trophy. The team started tearing down a picture of the one-time franchise quarterback on Monday, then hoisted the nostalgic Super Bowl photo up there. It’s a safe choice, safe-guarding the franchise from having an unhappy player or tradeable asset on the building.
Of course, some fans were quick to point out that the hands of the man clutching the Lombardi is none other than Nick Foles. In short, Foles has replaced Wentz again. Others were sad to learn that Jason Kelce wasn’t selected. He, along with Brandon Graham and Brian Dawkins, had been the leading candidates to adorn the stadium.
Picked 30th in Future Power Rankings
Meanwhile, ESPN has compiled a list of “NFL Future Power Rankings” which is a three-year outlook for all 32 teams in the league. The Eagles didn’t garner much respect after coming in at No. 30. They were the worst-ranked team in the NFC East: Dallas Cowboys (16), Washington Football Team (18), New York Giants (25). Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs top the list.
NFL analyst Louis Riddick pointed to a “lack of philosophical alignment” as his biggest worry:
Biggest worry: Lack of philosophical alignment and relationship management between the coaching staff and front office is what sunk this team in recent years, and correcting it will go a long way toward getting this organization back on the path to competing for a Super Bowl. But do the Eagles have the right pieces in place?