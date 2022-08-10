Eagles WR Jalen Reagor Addresses Uncertain Future, Trade Rumors

Jalen Reagor got a few steps on Darius Slay and extended for a nice grab during a first-team rep during Wednesday’s practice. It wasn’t a spectacular grab, but he caught it in stride. In other words, Reagor did his job.

The former first-rounder hasn’t been making too many splash plays at Philadelphia Eagles camp. That’s fine. He’s doing what he’s supposed to do: keeping his head down, catching the ball, taking hard coaching, and trying to stay off social media.

“Just putting my head down, going to work,” Reagor told reporters. “Not really worried about anything other than myself … Because whether I do something good or bad, it’s up and down, it doesn’t matter. Because ultimately on Sunday, I wear the jersey.”

Reagor has arguably been the best receiver on the second team, while making the catches that come to him when he’s thrown in with the ones, which has happened frequently in recent days as DeVonta Smith nurses a groin injury. Head coach Nick Sirianni has been very blunt with Reagor, telling him “you’re not at TCU where you get 11 balls thrown to you a game.” That number is more likely going to be two or three. Challenge accepted.

“Not fighting against it, just going to make them three a damn good three,” Reagor said. “We got a hell of a room, there’s competition in there. Obviously, some people have their jobs, some people don’t, and some people fighting. So, you just gotta come in and when people down, make sure you step up. And when people up, make sure you’re ready when it’s your turn.”

Reagor Mentally Stronger, Healing After Tragic Loss

Reagor addressed the media for the first time in 10 months, so there were many topics to cover. For starters, he lost his best friend, Jeff Gladney, in the offseason in a tragic car accident on May 30. Reagor was a pall bearer at the funeral.

Four months prior, on January 13, the 23-year-old sadly watched his grandmother pass away. Those were tough times.

“I lost my best friend [Gladney]. And then I lost my grandmother and that’s who basically raised me,” Reagor said. “So, you go through it, you gotta go through it to get through it.”

Reagor admitted he’s not “all the way” through the grieving process. That being said, the burner from Texas Christian showed up at camp in the best shape of his life, noticeably lean and jacked. Eagles wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead noted his physical appearance as well as his mental one.

“The big thing with Jalen is from two years ago to last year to now, mentally he’s in such a better space,” Moorehead told reporters. “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do, and he’s got to continue to challenge himself on the field, off the field.”

When relayed Moorehead’s comments, Reagor didn’t deny any of it.

“I’m here mentally now,” Reagor said. “It’s easy to be out there, but physically that’s a little part of the game. Being here mentally, I feel like that’s what he’s talking about.”

Looking Forward to Long, Productive Philly Career

There has been plenty of trade rumors surrounding Reagor this offseason. The latest one has him being shipped off to the Denver Broncos. Some have suggested that a change of scenery would be best, but Reagor doesn’t want to take his ball and go elsewhere.

“I want to be here for the rest of my career,” Reagor said. “But it’s a business. It’s a business of production. So, I’m going to handle my end and I’m going to let them handle theirs.”

No, the Waxahachie native was forged in the Texas heat. And he loves a good challenge, even when that means fighting his way back up the depth chart. He’s gone from the No. 2 option to No. 5, depending on how everything shakes out this summer. Getting cut is not out of the question.

“Me personally, I love a good challenge,” Reagor said. “It‘s a humbling experience because you go from being a first-rounder to you’re battling. I like challenges, though.”