NFL Rumors: Eagles Should ‘Convince’ Pro Bowler to Ink $45 Million Deal

One of the biggest offseason acquisitions for the Philadelphia Eagles was James Bradberry. The one-time Pro Bowl cornerback has exceeded all expectations playing opposite Darius Slay. He has one interception and 15 pass braekups this season through 15 games.

Bradberry ranks No. 17 overall among all qualifying cornerbacks, per Pro Football Focus, while grading out at 79.6 in coverage. He has been way better than advertised after inking a one-year, $7.25 million contract. His presence in the secondary has added a new dimension to the defense. So much so that the Eagles should probably start serious discussions about a long-term extension.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called for Bradberry to be “extended immediately” in a recent article exploring players who deserve new contracts. Spotrac projects Bradberry’s worth at $17.1 million annually, although Knox throws out the idea of Bradberry taking a pay cut to stick with a championship contender. Perhaps he would agree to something in the three-year, $45 million range.

Knox wrote: “The Eagles have been rewarded handsomely. Bradberry has started all 15 games and has allowed an opposing passer rating of only 42.2 in coverage. There are two main reasons why extending Bradberry now would be logical. First, much of his deal is prorated over the next four seasons, with contract years that automatically void in the spring. The $5 million in dead money could be folded into an extension, minimizing the 2023 cap hit on a new deal.”

Nick Sirianni Addresses Blown Coverages vs. Cowboys

Dak Prescott lit the Eagles’ secondary up for 347 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday. He picked them apart over the middle as soon as Avonte Maddox left due to a foot injury. He also attacked a weak zone coverage scheme, including a few big-time throws to Pro Bowl receiver CeeDee Lamb.

After the game, Slay called out guys for not doing their jobs (see: Josiah Scott) and didn’t hold back in his criticism. Now head coach Nick Sirianni has chimed in on what went wrong.

“I think there is a little bit of everything there, right? It’s us not putting them in the call that we need to put them in to help them succeed,” Sirianni told reporters. “We’ll always look at ourselves first. I know there are calls that Coach Gannon would want back. Then we are going to look at ourselves again as coaches and say, okay, all right, well, did they play the call the way we wanted them to? If they didn’t play the call the way we wanted them to, we have to look at ourselves in the mirror as coaches on that as well and say, well, we need to teach that fundamental and detail a little bit better, because obviously there was a disconnect.

“Then it’s to the players of being able to go out there and execute. So, it was a little bit of everything. Some they had a good beater on against – when I said beater, it’s like, hey, they had this coverage beater on versus the coverage exactly that we had on, and they just called a good play and it was tough to cover it.”

Micah Parsons Clarifies Jalen Hurts’ Comments

Micah Parsons caused a ruckus two weeks prior to the Eagles-Cowboys game. He appeared to take a shot at Jalen Hurts for being a “system quarterback” while seemingly discrediting his legitimacy as a true MVP candidate.

Problem was, Parsons’ comments were taken out of context. NFL Films caught a friendly moment on Saturday at midfield where Parsons chats up Jordan Mailata and Dallas Goedert. It was all love and mutual respect. Both sides knew what the other one was trying to say in regard to Hurts.