Eagles Star Delivers Bombshell Update Ahead of Free Agency

Anything can happen once free agency begins. Expect the unexpected. Hope for the best. And never count out Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman from swooping in with a last-minute offer that no one can refuse.

Roseman has been in contact with James Bradberry and, per CBS Sports HQ’s Josina Anderson, there is “definitely interest.” The All-Pro cornerback was considered a good bet to bolt for greener pastures, but a return to the grit and grime of South Philly is back in play. Bradberry revealed that the Eagles want a chance to match whatever other offers he receives in free agency. More importantly, it sounds like his preference is to run it back with the NFC champions if the financials align.

“I know there’s definitely interest from the Eagles. I would love to play for the Eagles,” Bradberry told Anderson. “I definitely see how bright the future is for the team. I’m just waiting to hear on the exact terms from them. I believe they’re also waiting for what the market tells us as well, because I’m also anticipating interest from other teams too. So they told me whoever calls, just make sure I also give them the chance to match.”

How good was James Bradberry last season? Bradberry's coverage numbers (minimum 75 targets): Completion rate — 44% (1st in #NFL)

Yards per attempt — 4.7 (1st)

Opposing QB rating — 44.5 (1st)#Eagles pic.twitter.com/D9YD4Wyb6S — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) March 11, 2023

That’s probably the most encouraging update you could expect to hear less than 24 hours prior to the start of free agency. Bradberry, who turns 30 on August 4, has previously stated he wanted top dollar. Spotrac has projected his worth at $15.1 million per year or three years for $44.5 million.

Dallas Cowboys Looking at Pro Bowl Cornerback?

Bradbery basically admitted he will have a ton of offer sheets headed his way come March 15. One of them might have Dallas Cowboys’ letterhead at the top. The Eagles’ fiercest NFC East rival has roughly $14.7 million in salary cap space. And a legitimate need for a CB2 to pair alongside Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs. Stealing away a defensive playmaker from the Eagles would be the icing on the cake, too.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine put Bradberry on the Cowboys’ wish list. Jamel Dean and Patrick Peterson are other options for Dallas. Cornerback is a position of need for them with Anthony Brown slated to hit free agency. NFL Media’s Next Gen Stats broke it down:

Brown was the most targeted player in the league over the last two seasons but held his own in coverage. He allowed -13.9 receptions fewer than expected over that time frame, ranking second in the NFL. After Brown sustained a torn Achilles in December, Dallas’ CB2 spot became a major liability. Brown is a free agent this offseason, making outside corner a key priority.

Darius Slay & James Bradberry vs Dallas: 🦅 13 targets

🦅 4 catches allowed

🦅 4 forced incompletions

🦅 1 INT

🦅 12.7 passer rating allowed pic.twitter.com/rgbOfkngYW — PFF (@PFF) October 17, 2022

No Hometown Discount: No Cheap Contracts

Bradberry paused for a few seconds as he weighed the benefits of playing for a contender versus breaking the bank. Winning or money? He couldn’t put a percentage on which one was more important, then cracked character – not quite a smile but close to one – and let everyone know that he wasn’t going to come cheap.

“It’s kind of hard to put a percentage on which one is more important,” Bradberry told reporters on February 15. “It’s kind of just based on case-by-case scenario, you know, but I do know those two things are probably the most important to me. Being on a good roster, the ability to get to the playoffs, and make a run in the playoffs … but, also, I don’t want to play for cheap, you know?”

We know. Get it done, Howie.