Eagles Player Released, Kicked Out of Team Hotel: Report

He couldn’t stay out of the way of his quarterback on the field. Now it looks like Jamon Brown is having trouble keeping it together off it. The reserve guard for the Philadelphia Eagles was reportedly released for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

Brown, who made one disastrous start in Week 6, was reprimanded by head of security Dom DiSandro and later talked to by head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Howie Roseman. According to Eagles Insider Derrick Gunn, the team decided to cut Brown after one start and two games on the active roster. He gets credited for two sacks allowed, four quarterback hits and three hurries en route to a 49.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

The 27-year-old was released three days after his miserable performance against the Baltimore Ravens, then re-signed to the Eagles practice squad on Oct. 22. He’s bounced up and down from the active roster to practice squad all year, including being active in Week 7 versus the New York Giants. His career in midnight green ends with 73 offensive snaps.

“I’m trying to get up to speed,” Brown told reporters back on Sept. 18. “I got to let the coaches evaluate and do whatever they do. My main focus is just making sure that I get in good with my teammates, that I get in good with this organization, learn the ways of the Eagles and then I’m ready when my number is called.”

Eagles Offensive Line Depth Takes Hit

It wasn’t shocking to see Brown get kicked to the curb, especially considering his lackluster play. But the move does leave the Eagles a little thin on the offensive line. Reserve guard Sua Opeta was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 28 with a back injury and his season is likely over. The same goes for starting right tackle Lane Johnson who couldn’t recover from a nagging ankle issue.

Philadelphia has run through 11 different offensive line combinations in 2020, with All-Pro center Jason Kelce remaining as the last man standing. They rolled out a starting unit featuring Kelce at center, Isaac Seumalo at left guard, Jason Peters at right guard, Jordan Mailata at left tackle, Jack Driscoll at right tackle in Week 13.

Injury Updates: T Jason Peters (foot) and LB TJ Edwards (hamstring) are both questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 6, 2020

Peters was forced out of Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers with a toe injury. Nate Herbig replaced him at right guard and looks to serve as the starter moving forward as Peters considers season-ending surgery. The Eagles are down to three healthy replacements on the depth chart: Luke Juriga, Brett Toth, Matt Pryor. They also have Prince Tega Wanogho down on the practice squad.

“Guys just have to understand the sense of urgency that it takes to play a game and to prepare not only coaching, but also players,” Pederson said about persevering. “It’s a long season. The season is a grind. It’s a tough sport mentally and physically, and probably more so mentally than anything else.”

