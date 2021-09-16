Eagles Pro Bowler Explains Why He Dyed Hair Beach Blonde

Jason Kelce’s decision to dye his hair blonde wasn’t because he was going for the Will Ferrell look from Zoolander, as previously thought. No, the All-Pro center for the Philadelphia Eagles lost a bet with Zach Ertz and the penalty was to color those flowing locks.

Kelce said the two players made the bet after spring minicamp when Ertz showed up at the NovaCare Complex sporting the beach blonde hairdo. He truly believed that the three-time Pro Bowler was going to be traded at the time so it was a no-brainer. Kelce figured his hair was safe from peroxide – although, looking back on it, he should have known something was off considering Ertz was working out at the Eagles’ facility.

“I lost it [the bet] so I got my hair dyed. I was betting that he was going to get traded because I firmly thought he was going to get traded,” Kelce said. “I think he might have known at that point which is why I’m sitting here with this hair. Inside information.”

It’s all good, according to Kelce. He’s actually happy he lost the bet because it means that Ertz is still on the roster. The only problem is that his wife hates the beach blonde look.

“Really happy that Zach’s still here,” Kelce said. “Not happy with the hair but happy I lost the bet.”

Kelce Credits Eagles for Drafting Jordan Mailata

There weren’t too many teams pounding down Jordan Mailata’s door heading into the 2018 NFL draft. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni admitted that he evaluated the 365-pound Aussie during a pre-draft workout when he was with the Indianapolis Colts. Ultimately, the organization didn’t feel he was worth the risk.

“He had a ton of muscle mass and, like, something that they’ve never seen before ever,” Sirianni said. “And so we were all kind of salivating over him in the potential that he had. But that’s what it was, it was potential, right?”

The Eagles took a flier on Mailata in the seventh round that year, the 233rd overall pick. That move has been paying huge dividends for Philadelphia as he has turned into their franchise left tackle. They just handed the former professional rugby player a four-year contract worth up to $80 million.

“All the traits are there,” Kelce said, “and it’s hard to find that type of athleticism, speed, strength outside of the first round really. So I think it was a great decision by the Eagles to go for it.”

Former Eagles LB Returns to Philadelphia

DeMeco Ryans will return to Philadelphia on Sunday after spending four seasons as a starting linebacker for the Eagles. Most of his tenure came under Chip Kelly and then-defensive coordinator Billy Davis. Kelce remembered sharing the locker room with Ryans, a phenomenal player who was equally smart and talented.

“DeMeco is just the epitome of a leader, team captain, extremely smart guy. Not surprised at all that he’s climbed the coaching ranks as quickly as he has,” Kelce said. “He was a phenomenal player here, the quarterback of Billy Davis’ defenses when he was here with Chip. Phenomenal player. Really, really smart. And I’m sure he’s going to be great as a defensive coordinator.”