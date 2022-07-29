Jason Kelce Gets Brutally Honest on Eagles ‘S*****’ Hype

The Philadelphia Eagles are not-so-quietly gaining favor as a team to watch among the talking heads in the media. They have all the makings of a contender: sturdy offensive line, explosive skill players, retooled defense.

It’s Super Bowl or bust, right? Not so fast. All-Pro center Jason Kelce would rather see these Birds fly under the radar. He made it perfectly clear that when the media thinks the Eagles are going to be good, the team usually stinks. Vice versa, when the media thinks they suck then they tend to be good.

“We have to get better right now. That’s all I know,” Kelce told reporters. “I think that in this city – and I just got done telling the team this – in this city, it feels like every year the media thinks we’re really good, we end up being shitty. And every year the media thinks we’re going to be shitty we end up being really good. So, I prefer not to listen to what everybody thinks we look like on paper.”

“In this city, it feels like every year the media thinks we’re really good, we end up being shitty. And every year the media thinks we’re going to be shitty, we end up being really good.” – Jason Kelce (via @JClarkNBCS) pic.twitter.com/N6vaVBvNfo — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) July 29, 2022

Kelce had been answering a question about the potential for an explosive offense after the new additions in free agency, the draft, and via trade. None of it matters if the Eagles don’t buy in now. And put the work in during the dog days of training camp, sweating and grinding it out in 100-degree weather.

“The only way we’re going to be any good this season is if we come out here and we work,” Kelce said. “If everybody comes out here with that mentality to get better, each and every one of them. Nobody here is so good that they can’t get better. But from a player’s standpoint, yes, I think we can be very good offensively.”

Kelce Talks Guardian Caps, COVID Progression

Kelce has been limited to individual work at the first two practices after landing in the “COVID progression.” He revealed that he’s feeling fine; no issues running, no cardiovascular problems. Kelce did have some fun with the new league-mandated Guardian Caps by affixing some bubble wrap to it.

Jason Kelce taking the Guardian Caps to a new level. pic.twitter.com/hyBJc5X8lz — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) July 29, 2022

“The NFL’s trying to make it a safer game and trying to protect the health of the players as much as they can, and it’s just the newest thing,” Kelce said. “They say the Guardian Caps add 20% protection. I figure the bubble wrap gave me another 2 or 3 so we’re just adding more protective layers.”

Lane Johnson on the guardian cap. "I don't feel too awkward. It just looks stupid."#Eagles — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) July 29, 2022

Jokes aside, Kelce has no issue with the NFL putting health and safety first. Heck, the Eagles have been on the front lines of that fight. They traded traditional practices for walkthroughs last season, a Nick Sirianni trend that has carried over into camp. The team is going extra light this summer, barely practicing: 58 minutes on Wednesday; 1 hour, 15 minutes on Friday.

“There’s a lot of people in this building who are looking at numerous studies, data, GPS loads, a lot of different criteria to try and make sure they’re putting us in the best and optimal situation from a team and individual standpoint,” Kelce said. “You can’t ignore the results. We were a very healthy team last year and hopefully that continues this year.”

First Impressions on Rookie Cam Jurgens

The Eagles drafted Cam Jurgens to one day succeed Kelce as the starting center. And, in a viral video, the future Hall of Famer revealed he had signed off on the pick.

This is really cool: #Eagles center Jason Kelce was on @BleacherReport's draft show when Philly selected center Cam Jurgens in the second round. Everyone thought it would be a super awkward moment. It was not at all. This is a must-watch. pic.twitter.com/nTgebkFhb1 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 1, 2022

Now Jurgens is learning on the job as Kelce serves as his willing mentor. It’s only been two days – and Kelce hasn’t yet participated in 11-on-11 drills – but the rookie looks the part. Just like his college tape showed.

“You notice exactly what you saw on tape,” Kelce said. “For the most part, exactly what we thought we were getting we’re getting, right? He’s a strong, physical, fast kid. But he’s also … attention to detail, he’s locked in mentally, he’s got a great temperament, I really think – not just these last two days – but since he’s been here this offseason, I think his approach has been great. I think we’re just going to continue to see him get better and improve. He’s got a very bright future ahead of him.”