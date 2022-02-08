Eagles Star on Biggest Super Bowl Regret: ‘You Can’t Be Mad’

The four-year anniversary of the first and only Super Bowl championship came and went on February 4. The occasion was marked with great nostalgia by Philadelphia Eagles fans on social media. Everyone had a fun picture to share or a story to tell, including Jason Kelce.

The man who delivered Philly’s most epic speech, and arguably the greatest parade speech in NFL history, joined Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie on SportsRadio 94WIP’s Midday Show last week to share his own memories. Mixed in with talk of possible retirement and Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Kelce went off the rails to discuss his biggest Super Bowl regret.

4 years ago, Jason Kelce gave the greatest speech in sports history 💚🦅🏈 pic.twitter.com/5G69xp9tOP — Phighter 🏀32-21, 🏒15-22-8 🥍 5-4 (@ItsPhightinTime) February 8, 2022

What was it? Well, the fan-favorite center was mad the Eagles didn’t have a chartered jet waiting to whisk the team back to Broad Street to celebrate that night. Kelce wanted to mingle with the fans and shoot off fireworks. Add it to the long list of reasons why Kelce is headed to Philadelphia’s Mount Rushmore of sports. (h/t to Dan Roche at NBC Sports Philadelphia for transcribing):

“One of the biggest regrets I have – and we talked about this as a team – after the Super Bowl, you can’t be mad, right? It’s awesome, you’re at the Super Bowl party, you’re celebrating with your teammates, friends and family… I really wish, after the Super Bowl, we would’ve had a jet ready to go, gotten on that thing, and gotten right back onto Broad Street. I think that would’ve been just spectacular, to celebrate it that way.”

“Seeing those pictures and videos on Broad Street, that’s what made me think, ‘Man! That would be so cool if we could’ve been there during that! Like, that would be awesome. So, the next time the Eagles win the Super Bowl I hope they could find a way to make that happen, because that would be spectacular.”

Simpler times when Jason Kelce was crowd surfing at the Super Bowl parade. pic.twitter.com/nzdSnBsNvK — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) February 8, 2022

Kelce’s Toughness Gave Nick Sirianni ‘Chills’

Kelce likes to joke around and have fun as much as (probably more than) the next guy, but his serious side was on full display throughout the 2021 campaign. The 34-year-old fought through knee, ankle, and foot injuries to keep his consecutive starts steak of 122 regular-season games going. His physical toughness and mental fortitude are unmatched, according to rookie head coach Nick Sirianni.

“I can’t say enough good things about him,” Sirianni told reporters on December 1. “Not only do I think he’s one of the best offensive linemen I’ve ever been around and I’ve been around some good offensive linemen. I also think he’s the toughest guy I’ve ever been around.”

Jason Kelce on where his toughness comes from pic.twitter.com/jDCsQhddUV — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 1, 2021

In fact, Sirianni got actual chills seeing Kelce leave their November 28 game in the first quarter — the All-Pro center hobbled off the field while clutching at his knee — then returned after halftime. Amazing.

Sirianni texted Jason Kelce after Sunday’s game: “You’re the toughest guy I know.” Kelce fought through a knee injury to return and finish the game. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 1, 2021

“I got chills thinking about how, like, how much it means to be out there and fight through things that he fights through,” Sirianni said. “They should do a case study to see what makes him this tough.”

2022 Opponents Set, Dates/Times TBA

The slate of 2022 opponents for the Philadelphia Eagles are set in stone. Times and dates will be announced at a later date. The two most anticipated games will be a home date versus the Jacksonville Jaguars and new head coach Doug Pederson, as well as a road contest against the Indianapolis Colts and Carson Wentz. Buckle up.