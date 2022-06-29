NFC Rival Urged to Trade for Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce

File this Philadelphia Eagles rumor under things that would never happen. The franchise is simply not trading Jason Kelce. They need him to groom Cam Jurgens, plus Kelce is having “way too much fun” playing football for head coach Nick Sirianni.

It’s silly to even contemplate the Eagles dealing Kelce, yet let’s devote some digital ink to it. Walter Mitchell of Revenge of the Birds threw out a possible scenario where Kelce gets traded to the Arizona Cardinals. He cited Zach Ertz as a “major catalyst in persuading” Kelce to leave Philly.

However, if Zach Ertz is able to convince Jason Kelce to play with him in Arizona or the next 2-3 years, then the Cardinals could consider offering the Eagles one of their two 3rd round picks in 2023, if, perhaps, the Eagles would also be willing to add CB Tay Gowan to the package, If Kelce is able to assure the Cardinals that he is interested in playing 2-3 more years, then the Cardinals could offer him what they were intending to pay Rodney Hudson, plus some added incentives.

Jason Kelce working with his future replacement Cam Jurgens. pic.twitter.com/o8HkQCpKU9 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) June 8, 2022

Some quick analysis: Kelce didn’t sound like he wanted to extend his career for 2-3 years when he met with reporters on May 5. It would be shocking to hear him commit to another lengthy contract, especially in a brand new city with no Mummers.

The other part of the equation was how energized the future Hall of Famer has been about grooming Jurgens, a guy he hand-picked to be his successor. Kelce wants to leave the Eagles set up for long-term success. He loves the organization – and the beloved Philly faithful – way too much to abandon them.

Kelce May Pursue Front Office Job, Eagles Coaching Gig

Kelce became very contemplative when asked about his future in football, after retirement. He didn’t rule out sticking with the Eagles in some kind of scouting or coaching role. Remember, the 34-year-old is one of the smartest centers in the NFL.

Eagles need to hire Jason Kelce in some coaching/front office capacity whenever he hangs it up as a player. Such a smart, talented, hard-working man.#Eagles — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) April 30, 2022

He has been praised for his innate ability to diagnose defenses and sort out the proper protections. He did learn from the best offensive line coach in the business in Jeff Stoutland.

“It’s tough. Obviously I’ve thought about what I’m going to do when I’m done as I’m trying to stay focused on still doing this,” Kelce told reporters on May 5. “There’s one thing I’ve spent my whole life doing and it’s football, so I’ve built up a lot of experience and expertise in this game.

“And, in particular, offensive line play and a lot of that has been molded by Jeff Stoutland, and then the different offensive line coaches I’ve had throughout my career. I don’t know. I could definitely see myself enjoying doing that [coaching or scouting] but who knows when it’s done what’s next.”

Guest Bartending for Eagles Autism Foundation

Kelce will host his second annual guest bartending event at the Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, New Jersey on June 29 from 4-8 p.m. There will be a $10 cover fee for all guests, with all proceeds funding the Eagles Autism Foundation. Kelce will be joined by “some special guests,” according to a press release. For those unable to attend who still want to make a donation, please head over to Kelce’s fundraising page. The event raised a whopping $100,000 in 2021.