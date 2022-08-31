Eagles Legend’s Loyalty Questioned After Scheduling Cowboys Visit

The Dallas Cowboys lost starting left tackle Tyron Smith to a gruesome knee injury, one that left his “hamstring torn off the bone.” Smith needs surgery and the best-case scenario has him returning sometime in December. Obviously, they are in the market for a veteran replacement. And a former Philadelphia Eagles legend might be swooping in.

Jason Peters — the future Hall of Famer and nine-time Pro Bowler — is scheduled to visit the Cowboys, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. The 40-year-old started 15 games for the Chicago Bears in 2021 while earning a respectable 77.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. Peters recently said he was itching to make a comeback, preferably to a Super Bowl contender and willing to take on any role that was necessary.

“Looking for an upcoming offensive line, good team, or a playoff team,” Peters told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I can pass my torch on to some guys who are trying to get better, the younger guys, the new generation. Or if I get on a team with some vets, they already know how I rock, and we can just go into the playoffs and make a run and try to win another ring.”

Tyler Smith is currently slated to be the starting left tackle for Dallas in Week 1, per owner Jerry Jones. The Cowboys took Smith in the first round (24th overall) this year out of Tulsa. The rookie had been working primarily at guard prior to the other Smith’s injury. Coincidentally, Tyler had been nursing his dealing with a “little high ankle (sprain).”

It didn’t take long for Eagles fans to grow incredulous about Peters. If he signs with Dallas, and nothing has been finalized as of yet, it would be viewed as an act of treason in Philly. He is one of the franchise’s most decorated players, a player likely bound for Canton and there’s a chance the Eagles retire his No. 71 jersey.

SportsRadio 94WIP called the potential move “gross” while the memes about his advanced age – Peters will turn 41 on January 22 – inundated Twitter timelines.

It sure would be weird to see him in a Cowboys uniform. Peters shared a special bond with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. The Bodyguard once described Lurie as his “best friend” and someone he would always remain loyal to. Take that for what it’s worth.

“We’re best friends, we talk all the time, we text, we talk before every game, that’s my guy,” Peters said, via Penn Live. “He brought me here and I stay loyal to him.”

Randall Cunningham Played for Dallas

There is precedent for a fan-favorite Eagles player turning heel. Randall Cunningham did it in 2000 after the Minnesota Vikings released him. The Ultimate Weapon went to Dallas where he backed up Troy Aikman and started three games, including a 16-13 overtime loss in Philadelphia.

Cunningham went 14-of-22 for 109 yards and one interception in his first matchup against Donovan McNabb. The two quarterbacks would meet again later in the 2000 season when Aikman left the game with an injury. The Eagles beat the Cowboys 41-14 in that one. Cunningham finished 13-of-26 for 135 yards with one touchdown and one pick.

Interestingly, the Eagles never retired Cunningham’s No. 12 jersey. He was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2019. Maybe loyalty means something.