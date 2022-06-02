Eagles Super Bowl Champ Awarded ‘Loss-of-Value’ Settlement

Jay Ajayi struggled with knee injuries throughout his career, including an ACL tear in 2018 that essentially forced him into an early retirement. And now the one-time Pro Bowl rusher has the injury payout he was owed.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Ajayi was finally awarded a $5 million loss-of-value insurance policy after “years of discussions and fighting.” The 28-year-old hurt his knee in Week 5 of the 2018 season while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. He would only play in four more games before hanging his cleats up for good.

But Ajayi had purchased a loss-of-value insurance policy in 2017 to protect lost wages. It was supposed to make up the difference in the following way (via Rapoport): “Let’s say he’s valued as being able to earn a four-year, $16 million contract before the injury. But now, he ends up earning just $8 million over four years.”

After years of discussions and fighting, former NFL RB Jay Ajayi received a settlement for his $5M loss-of-value insurance policy, his business manager Joshua Sanchez confirmed. Ajayi played just 3 more games after tearing his ACL in 2018. Finally, he got the payoff for it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 31, 2022

Ajayi – a 2017 Super Bowl champion with the Eagles – retired with 572 carries for 2,546 yards and 13 touchdowns. He only wore a midnight green jersey for 14 games but quickly turned into a fan favorite due to his bruising-yet-twitchy running style. Ajayi rushed for 184 yards in three playoff games during the team’s title run.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Jeffrey Lurie’s Son Gets Official Role/Title

Julian Lurie, the 27-year-old son of Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, has been put in charge of Business and Football Operations Strategy. The title “reflects his involvement in both the football operations and business sides of the organization,” according to The Athletic.

Details here on Julian Lurie's new, official role with the Eagles. Meet the team's future owner. https://t.co/lk1GzK8c8k — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) June 2, 2022

The move was kind of expected after Julian was spotted on the field at Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, Alabama. The Harvard graduate spent two years working at the NFL in a junior rotational program, too. Now he has an official title and office space at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia.

“Obviously, he grew up in the family that owns the team,” Jeffrey Lurie said at the NFL League Meeting, via Bo Wulf. “He’s an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He loves the Eagles, loves the NFL. He really has a great feel for many aspects of the sport.”

Eagles Continue OTA Workouts in South Philly

The Eagles are taking the Club Med approach to OTAs, similar to what they did during 2021 training camp. Practices are light – no 11-on-11 drills, extra rest days for veterans, more walk-throughs for mental reps – but the players are working out in the hot sun. It’s all about rookie bonding and team building this time of year.

“I think it’s important for the team in general to be around each other,” head coach Nick Sirianni said on May 6. “I’ve watched these guys and just seeing them from afar – I’m not in the weight room right now because that’s their time with the strength coach right now – but seeing from afar and hearing how they are interacting with each other. It’s just important they are around their teammates right now. This is a time for them to build connection.”