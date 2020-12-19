Terrell Owens, Randy Moss Fuel Greatest WR Debate, Shade Jerry Rice

The argument over the greatest wide receiver in NFL history usually starts and ends with one name: Jerry Rice. He leads in all-time receiving yards (22,895), touchdowns (197) and receptions (1,549). But two guys have always been nipping at Rice’s heels and now they are verbally taking the crown.

Randy Moss recently joined Terrell Owens’ podcast and boldly declared that he is the greatest pass-catcher of all-time. He ranked the former Philadelphia Eagles star at No. 2 and downgraded Rice to “probably third or fourth.”

For the record, Moss ranks fourth in receiving yards (15,292), second in touchdowns (156), 15th in receptions (982) while Owens ranks third in receiving yards (15,934), third in touchdowns (153), eighth in receptions (1,078). Of course, statistics don’t tell the whole story with any of those three players who all changed the game for the better in their own right.

“I’m talking about dominating the game and changing the game of football. I don’t live on statistics because if you live on statistics and live on championships that’s all political,” Moss said, via WCCO in Minnesota. “You’ve got to throw politics out of the game of football, and look at the impact of what each individual was able to make in the game of football.”

RANDY MOSS – "I'M THE BEST NFL RECEIVER EVER" (Sorry, Jerry Rice)

Owens Fuels ‘Greatest WR Ever’ Debate

The confident comments from Moss went viral at warp speed, especially on social media where Owens took on Rice’s son, Jerry Rice Jr., in a heated debate. He joked that if Moss was No. 1 then he was at least No. 2, maybe even 1a on that list. Rice Jr. wasn’t amused.

He pointed out that his dad used to take five-yard slants and take them to the house, whereas Moss mostly ran deep routes. He also brought up the elder Rice’s twilight years in Oakland where he made the Pro Bowl as a 40-year-old while racking up 1,211 yards and seven touchdowns in 2002.

So you agree Randy number 1. Think my dad didn’t have impact? Randy went deep. My dad caught 5 yards and took it to the house. Super Bowl put up 21 points himself in 1 of 4 he participated. Scored 48 yard touchdown with raiders at 40 years old. I can keep going but it’s too much — Jerry Rice Jr (@Flash80jr) December 18, 2020

Owens, of course, was teammates with Rice on the San Francisco 49ers and the two shared a special bond. He has often credited Rice for redefining the wide-receiver position and admitting he was the best to ever do it.

Vice versa, Rice has returned the compliment by calling Owens the second-best of all-time. What changed? Well, it looks like Owens was just having some fun as he later posted a tribute to Rice’s accomplishments.

Owens’ Special Connection with Andy Reid

One thing is for certain: Owens was definitely the best receiver to don a midnight green jersey. He caught 124 balls for 1,963 yards and 20 touchdowns in just 21 games for the Eagles. His name will never appear at the top of the franchise record books but he brought a spark to that 2004 Super Bowl team. Owens was very much the missing link that helped them get over the hump.

Owens has heaped praise on former coach Andy Reid for bringing out the best in him, spreading him out all over the formation and making him a focal part of the offense. It made him beloved to the Philly fans and drove Donovan McNabb crazy, according to Owens.

“It’s something personal with him, bro, I’m done. I’m cool,” Owens said. “Ain’t nothing he can say, or ain’t no one can put us in the same room. Obviously, he’s shown his true colors.”

