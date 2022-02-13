Bengals Coach Compares Joe Burrow to Ex-Eagles Teammate Nick Foles

James Casey spent two seasons as Nick Foles’ teammate on the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a reserve tight end during that magical 2013 Pro Bowl MVP season, four years before a Super Bowl run was ever thought possible.

Casey is now the tight ends coach for the Cincinnati Bengals. He has enjoyed a front-row seat for Joe Burrow’s growth and development. The 37-year-old sees a lot of similarities between Foles and Burrow (via NBC Sports’ John Clark), namely “his attitude, not letting anything bother him and the type of person he is.”

Casey spoke to reporters in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl LVI earlier this week. He told John McMullen of Eagle Maven that his brief stint in Philadelphia was a great influence on the decision to get into coaching. The relationships forged there set the wheels in motion.

“[Philadelphia was] a big influence for me,” Casey told McMullen. “I was going into Year 5 when I went to Philadelphia so I was kind of trying to figure out what I wanted to do after my playing career Around when I got to Philadelphia is when I settled on I wanted to coach. So I got there I was really just trying to network with people even as a player.”

Great snow shot of Eagle James Casey from our NBC10 photog @Unit8x pic.twitter.com/tbVle1kNzR — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 9, 2013

Casey ended up seeing action in 31 games (three starts) for the Eagles in 2013 and 2014. He made six catches for 90 yards with two touchdowns after inking a three-year, $15 million contract.

Rams Elevate Ex-Eagle Blake Countess

The Los Angeles have elevated Blake Countess from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game. Originally selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft, the hard-hitting safety spent three different tours of duty in Philly. Countess has made a living as an explosive special-teams player over the years.

The #Bengals elevated DT Mike Daniels and WR Trent Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for Super Bowl LVI. The #Rams elevated DB Blake Countess and DB Eric Weddle from the practice squad to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2022

Countess will be the only active player with ties to the Eagles in Super Bowl LVI. The Cincinnati Bengals left linebacker Joe Bachie, running back Elijah Holyfield, and defensive end Damion Square inactive. All three of the guys were never promoted from the practice squad.

Rodney McLeod Wins Alan Page Community Award

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod was named the 2022 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award. The NFLPA will donate $100,000 to Change Our Future, the foundation run by McLeod and his wife, Erika. McLeod is the third Eagle in the past six years to win it and the fifth Eagles player overall.

“I am humbled to receive such a prestigious award,” McLeod said, via the Eagles’ website. “This award is truly all about the community; and when I hear the word ‘community,’ unity, hope, and love also come to mind.”

"I am humbled to receive such a prestigious award. This award is truly all about the community; and when I hear the word 'community,' unity, hope, and love also come to mind." – @Rodney_McLeod4 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ti1V2LRRCV — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 10, 2022

The award is considered the NFLPA’s “highest honor” and recognizes “one player who demonstrates a profound dedication to positively impacting his team’s city and communities across the country.” It is named after Hall of Famer Alan Page who earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018.