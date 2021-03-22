Eagles Hosting One-Time Super Bowl MVP: Report

Make that two Super Bowl MVP quarterbacks that the Philadelphia Eagles are interested in. The team will be hosting Joe Flacco for a visit this week, per Pro Football Talk, as they look to fill out the depth chart behind Jalen Hurts.

Flacco, who grew up in South Jersey, played the mentor role to Sam Darnold last year for the New York Jets. He made four starts in 2020 and finished 74-of-134 for 864 yards and six touchdowns (three interceptions). The Jets let him walk in free agency after just one season in the Big Apple.

“That’s the NFL. There is no forgiveness. Yesterday means nothing,” Flacco told reporters last year, via the Jets website. “You have to go out there and prove it every day — that’s the great thing about this sport. In this league, you have to play with confidence, and the more you lose, the harder it is to do that.”

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are also bringing Flacco in for a workout so the Eagles have competition. Flacco is an established 11-year NFL veteran who won Super Bowl MVP honors in 2013 for the Baltimore Ravens. The 36-year-old has a career passer rating of 84.1 with 40,931 yards and 224 touchdowns.

DeSean Jackson Signs with Los Angeles

Former Eagles players are having an easy time finding new jobs in the NFL. Malik Jackson inked a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. Jalen Mills signed on the dotted line with the New England Patriots. Now DeSean Jackson is headed to his hometown after latching on with the Los Angeles Rams. He’ll look to be Matthew Stafford’s new speed threat out there.

Jackson was hoping for a fairy-tale ending in Philly, the organization that drafted him in the second round in 2008. But a rash of unfortunate injuries limited the 34-year-old to just eight appearances (244 offensive snaps) in two seasons back in midnight green. He leaves as the franchise’s third-best receiver of all-time in yardage (6,512).

Nick Sirianni Confident in Young Receivers

The Eagles are fully committed to their youth movement, especially at the wide receiver position. They’ll enter the 2021 campaign with eight largely unproven pass-catchers: Jalen Reagor, Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward, John Hightower, Quez Watkins, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Deontay Burnett, Khalil Tate.

The expectation has been that the team will draft another one in the first round, maybe LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase or Alabama’s DeVonta Smith. But new head coach Nick Sirianni took a minute last week to praise the in-house candidates already on the roster.

“This is a deep wide receiver class,” Sirianni told reporters. “But what we do is look through all our options, we watch the tape on all the guys, do our homework on all the guys. Like every other position, we do whatever we need to do to improve the Eagles and make the position as good as we can possibly make the position.”

