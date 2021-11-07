Joel Embiid Trolls Sixers Teammate: ‘I Used to Think He Sucked’

It was all fun and games after the Philadelphia 76ers won their sixth straight game, a 114-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls. They only had eight healthy players as the team endures a COVID-19 scare. Three players are in the health and safety protocol.

Adversity doesn’t seem to bother his crew. Doc Rivers keeps coaching the players he has available, including a three-man bench paced by emerging star Georges Niang. The new stretch four had 12 points in 25 minutes in this one, upping his average to 16.2 points per game over his last four contests. He’s shooting 44.9% from the field this season and 41% from three-point range. Niang has been a difference-maker and the subject of jest from one 7-foot teammate.

.@JoelEmbiid on @GeorgesNiang20: “I used to think he sucked, honestly. Obviously, on this team he’s doing way more than [shooting 3s]. What I’m impressed with is he’s a competitor. He brings so much joy to all of us, on and off the court. I’m just glad I have him.” 🤣🥺 — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) November 7, 2021

“I think the biggest thing with this team is we’re having fun playing alongside each other,” Niang said earlier this week. “I think that’s the biggest thing. The ball doesn’t stick. It’s flying around. Everybody’s sharing the wealth and everybody’s genuinely happy. You look at the box score and it’s all spread out. Everybody’s able to do multiple things.”

Niang is one of only three Sixers players to play in all 10 games this season. He joined Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey as the team improved to 8-2 to keep their No. 1 seeding in the Eastern Conference. So much for them needing Ben Simmons.

“The chemistry that we have is very different from the previous years,” Embiid said, via NBA.com. “We’re complete. We’re on the same page. Everybody feels like they have something to prove.”

Trust the Doc. The @sixers win over the @chicagobulls gave Coach Doc Rivers his 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th win in the NBA! Where will he finish in the all-time wins list?#NBA75 pic.twitter.com/i2ot7lwsJI — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) November 7, 2021

Furkan Korkmaz Makes It Rain

Furkan Korkmaz has been forced into a starter’s role with Tobias Harris out. Rivers switched it up by inserting second-year forward Paul Reed into the starting five versus Chicago which gave him Korkmaz off the bench. Korkmaz delivered with 25 points in 32 minutes, including nailing seven three-pointers. He has arrived.

“We need to be ready. We are ready,” Korkmaz said, via Lauren Rosen. “I think today was one of those days where I made it rain so really happy about the win.”





Furkan Korkmaz Makes It Rain With 25 Points In Win vs. Bulls

The Turkish sensation is having a breakout season after inking a three-year deal worth $15 million in the offseason. He is averaging 12.4 points, 2.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds per game in the 2021-22 campaign.

Embiid Almost Knocked Out Lonzo Ball

Embiid almost accidentally knocked out Bulls guard Lonzo Ball. The All-Star center was swinging his fist in disgust after not getting a foul call and it inadvertently ran into Ball’s face. Honestly, he was lucky Embiid didn’t break his face. The Sixers big man did pick up a technical foul for the hit, although the unfortunate punch was clearly an accident.

Joel Embiid almost accidentally took out Lonzo Ball 👀 (via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/NKKF2eq4ET — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 7, 2021

“He didn’t try to get him,” Bulls guard Zach LaVine said, via the Associated Press. “He was frustrated and just swinging in the air. Luckily, (Ball) ducked.”

Embiid finished the game with 30 points and 15 rebounds in 34 minutes. He was 11-of-19 from the field, including four three-pointers in the 114-105 win.