Eagles Legend Evaluates Jonathan Gannon: ‘Going to Eat You Up’

Jonathan Gannon was on the hot seat after the first seven weeks of the 2021 campaign. His defense was making every opposing quarterback look like Tom Brady. Then, an amazing turnaround started in Detroit with the defensive coordinator seemingly hitting all the right buttons.

The Eagles’ defense became a strength as the team went on an improbable playoff run. Philadelphia finished No. 10 in total defense: 11th versus the pass, No. 9 against the run. They gave up 22.6 points per game while allowing 46 total touchdowns. Gannon is coming back for another season patrolling the sideline after flirting with a few head-coaching jobs.

He’s got the trust of his players in Year 2, including a huge of confidence from Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins. The Eagles legend saw a ton of growth out of Gannon in Year 1.

“He grew a whole lot,” Dawkins told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Was not a fan at all of the first part of the season because it was too vanilla. And it’s not a knock on him. It’s just that you can’t give NFL quarterbacks what they’re going to see at the snap.”

"One team I talked to at the Senior Bowl … they were incredibly critical of the coverage schemes. They said when they went against them…they got exactly what they’re expecting." More from @caplannfl and @GeoffMosherNFL on the latest @InsideBirds:https://t.co/usVbaMRsHR — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) February 24, 2022

Dawkins did curb his comments by saying that Gannon can’t go back to being the “conservative” play-caller he was through the first seven weeks. He needs to continue to blitz and move guys around to keep elite quarterbacks guessing. If Gannon does that? “They’re going to eat you up.”

Rodney McLeod: Top Free Agent Priority

The Eagles have tough decisions to make on 12 free agents: five restricted, eight unrestricted. None bigger than starting safety Rodney McLeod, their defensive captain and off-the-field leader. He enjoyed a strong comeback season after a torn ACL “crushed” him in 2020. NFL Media’s Gil Brandt said McLeod is the one free agent that Philly cannot afford to lose.

He wrote: “McLeod is 31, but he ranked second on the team in targeted EPA (-9.5), per NGS, and had two picks, making him one of two Philadelphia players to log more than one interception on the season (joining Darius Slay, who had three). He’s a good fit as a veteran presence on a defense that ranked 10th overall and 11th against the pass in 2021.”

McLeod finished with 58 total tackles, plus four passes defensed and two interceptions. His game-sealing pick against Washington helped clinch a playoff spot in Week 17. McLeod took home the Alan Page Award and Ed Block Courage Award for his community service and activism efforts.

Nick Sirianni Hypes Up Gannon’s Candidacy

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has always been in Gannon’s corner. He stuck up for his embattled defensive coordinator during his early-seasons struggles, then gave him a rousing recommendation during his head-coaching interviews. Hopefully, he gets another shot someday.

“I have so much confidence in him and so much faith in him, and I believe in him in the job that he can do as a football coach,” Sirianni told reporters on January 14. “I think he’d be a great head football coach in the NFL. I just think he has all the intangibles, all the qualities that I think you need to be a good head football coach. Jonathan has those things. Anything I can do to help him get ready, I will do because he deserves an opportunity.”