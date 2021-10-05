Eagles Coach Says He Doesn’t ‘Believe In’ Important Package

Exchanging dimes for nickels has been a recent trend employed by defensive coordinators around the NFL. Teams would rather have an extra linebacker on the field than defensive back in an effort to guard against the run.

Third-and-long situations fuzzy the thinking since that extra coverage guy is needed. A dime package features six defensive backs, including a balanced mix of safeties and cornerbacks. For example, the Philadelphia Eagles trotted out a lineup of Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Nickell Robey-Coleman, Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills, Will Parks at times in 2020.

Opponents have converted 24-of-50 third downs (48%) versus Jonathan Gannon's defense, 6th-worst in the NFL. And they have gone 3-of-6 (50%) on 4th down. The Philly D has been flagged 28 times for 242 yards. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 5, 2021

This year? Well, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon doesn’t employ a dime package right now. He doesn’t “believe in it” and prefers to keep an extra linebacker out there, even if his linebackers are a bit suspect.

“I just don’t believe in it right now with who we are. I like to play out of four down and two linebackers,” Gannon told reporters. “We feel like that’s kind of the best way with second down and drop back and defending who we’ve defended up until this point. On third down, as well, to play with two linebackers in a game.”

This is astounding to me. Every defense should have a dime package. What happens when offenses go with 4 WRs? Do you put 2 LBs out there? Gannon can say maybe he doesn’t have the personnel, but that’s not a valid excuse. https://t.co/8RrdPcEj1O — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 5, 2021

Gannon probably knows he doesn’t have the necessary personnel to play an effective dime defense, although he would never call out any roster holes. Starting linebackers Eric Wilson, Alex Singleton, Genard Avery aren’t elite. Neither are the backups.

Meanwhile, the cornerback room is bare outside of starters Darius Slay and Steven Nelson. Avonte Maddox plays the slot, with no other cornerbacks seeing defensive snaps in Week 4. Zech McPhearson saw 20 special-team snaps. Ditto for Andre Chachere. Josiah Scott got 13 special-teams snaps in his first game back from injury.

Yesterday's snap counts now available. Kerrigan down to 22 snaps. He hasn't given the Eagles much at all. Fletch played 46 of 67 snaps but had an empty stat line for the second time this year. He's had 0 tackles in three of four games. pic.twitter.com/KZwOzuEGHe — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) October 4, 2021

What’s Wrong with Fletcher Cox?

Fletcher Cox will turn 31 years old on Dec. 13 and there is talk of him starting to slow down. Maybe the three-time All-Pro defensive tackle is finally showing his age. People scoffed at the notion of the Eagles trading him in the offseason when it was suggested.

Sirianni re Fletcher Cox, said comparison to not giving the ball to a playmaker on offense. "We have to do different things to free him up." But also said attention he gets frees up Javon Hargrave #Eagles. "I know the starts aren't there, but he's doing things to help us." — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) October 4, 2021

Cox has yet to record a sack in 2021 and he’s gone five straight games without a sack dating back to last season. The last time the 310-pounder got to the quarterback was Dec. 13, 2020. That’s a problem, one Gannon pinned on situational football and things that don’t show up on tape.

“I would say Fletch is doing a good job right now,” Gannon told reporters. “Again, he – people know that we play with Fletcher Cox, so they do certain things that you typically don’t see on tape. What we get, certain teams do not get because of our personnel.”

Cox is often the victim of fierce double teams, too. That extra attention can free up his defensive linemates, guys like Javon Hargrave and Hassan Ridgeway. They have combined for seven sacks, including six out of Hargrave who is 1.5 sacks shy of his career high.

“So it’s always a constant, ‘Hey, let’s try to find ways to, free up Fletch or get Fletch going.’ But I thought – he’s playing good,” Gannon said. “And, again, the production – guys, we’re four weeks through, the production will come. I’m not worried about the production from Fletch.”

Eagles Place Sua Opeta on COVID-19 List

The Eagles placed veteran swing guard Sua Opeta on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday (Oct. 5). It wasn’t disclosed whether he tested positive or had been in close contact with someone who did.

Opeta was called up from the practice squad prior to Week 3 and promoted to the 53-man roster. He played seven special-teams snap versus Kansas City in Week 4. The move gives the Eagles an extra roster spot.