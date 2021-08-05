Eagles RB Sounds Off on Dolphins, Ready to ‘Do Everything’

Things got weird real fast for Jordan Howard last year in Miami. The one-time Pro Bowler thought he was going to be more than just a goal-line back for the Dolphins, then he quickly realized that wasn’t the plan. He rushed eight times for seven yards in Week 1 and was off the team by Week 10.

Howard, who has 3,955 career rushing yards, wasn’t happy about the way things unfolded there. He had been working hard to prove he could be a complete running back, especially after a solid 2019 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles. He inked a two-year, $9.75 million deal in Miami last offseason, then got told his services weren’t needed by former offensive coordinator Chan Gailey.

“Last year I went to Miami,” Howard said. “I got there and then the offensive coordinator told me I didn’t really fit the offense, so that was a surprise to me. I kind of let it get to me [in Miami], but that’s in the past, focusing on what I can control.”

The Eagles signed Howard to their practice squad last November and he eventually saw action in two games. He rushed seven times for 27 yards in 2020. Now the 6-foot, 224-pounder is back at Eagles’ training camp trying to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. Howard has looked sharp in early practices, quicker and lighter on his feet than last year — and he’s making decisive catches out of the backfield.

“I just want to show that I can do everything,” Howard said. “I don’t want to be pigeon-holed into just one position. Came into camp in the best shape I could, just to get myself a chance to be able to do those things. I got to know everything, do everything that Miles [Sanders] and Kenny [Gainwell] do.”

Howard Competing in Crowded Backfield

The Eagles’ backfield is more crowded than a Costco parking lot. Miles Sanders remains the undisputed starter, but there are at least five other guys competing for spots: Jordan Howard, Kenny Gainwell, Kerryon Johnson, Boston Scott, Jason Huntley. And Elijah Holyfield and Adrian Killins Jr. are also in the mix for the practice squad.

That level of competition could drive lesser men insane, maybe into fits of obsession like constantly counting reps or hiding each other’s cleats. Not on this team. This group is getting one-percent better, together, every single day.

Kerryon Johnson is enjoying his fresh start with the #Eagles. "We're out here to have fun, compete. This O-Line is really good. Seeing all these guys play has been awesome. We look to ride these guys all year." — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 4, 2021

“I mean we all love each other, and we go out there every single day, every single meeting, we’re trying to get each other better,” Johnson told reporters. “Nobody looks at it like, ‘Oh man, this guy’s trying to take a job, this guy’s trying to take a job … we all go in every day like ‘Hey I gotta earn it today’ and that’s how you get the best out of each other. We all want to be the best, we all know we got to push each other forward, and that’s what we do.”

Eagles Waive CB Shakial Taylor

The Eagles made a minor roster move on Thursday when the team waived cornerback Shakial Taylor. That could indicate that linebacker Alex Singleton (Reserve/COVID-19) is close to returning. Meanwhile, rookie linebacker JaCoby Stevens (hamstring) was a new addition to the injury report and listed week-to-week. In addition to Singleton and Stevens, the Eagles are down Davion Taylor (calf) at the linebacker spot.