Jordan Mailata Explains Why He Apologized to Eagles Fans

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line was historically dominant in Week 15, to the tune of paving the way for 238 rushing yards on 41 attempts. Several players from the Washington Football Team said they felt embarrassed after getting their “a** kicked” in the trenches.

Some people found it odd to see starting left tackle Jordan Mailata post an Instagram apology for his performance. Sure, the Eagles got off to a rocky start in the first half but they put on a master class in how to demoralize an opponent after halftime. But Mailata didn’t think he put forth his best effort.

“That first half wasn’t my best effort. So I felt like it was a much-needed apology,” Mailata told reporters on Friday. “Sometimes I feel like the fans hold us accountable as well, just as much as our O-line room and our O-line coach [Jeff Stoutland] and everybody else on our O-line. I just felt it was right to do. That was just me speaking from the heart.”

Mailata likely felt guilty about an offensive holding penalty he committed in the second quarter. Or maybe for his false start a few possessions later. So the 365-pound Aussie apologized. Why? Because he felt he owed it to his teammates. And to the City of Philadelphia and its hard-working, blue-collar fan base.

“I think it was because of Stout and because of [Jason] Kelce and because of Lane [Johnson], and the standard that they set in that room,” Mailata said. “I know that in that first half I truly felt I played below the standard. And I owed it to the fans as well.

“I think the one misconception with all the hate that we get from the fans, how the players interpret it as the fans hate us but they don’t. I think they are just very passionate about being a hard worker. I know the one thing they respect is if you give all your effort and you be a hard worker. That’s all it comes down to you at the end of the day.”

Jordan Mailata is a tremendous story, from Australian rugby player to 7th round pick to starting LT to $64 million contract. Credit to #Eagles GM Howie Roseman for taking a chance on a guy who never played football and OL coach Jeff Stoutland for developing his raw talent. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) September 11, 2021

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Mailata Declares Himself Healthy, Good to Go

Mailata has missed back-to-back practices with an ankle injury ahead of the team’s Week 16 matchup. He was listed “DNP” on the estimated practice report after Thursday’s walk-through. Don’t worry about his status, though. Mailata gave a hilarious response when asked if he was playing against the New York Giants on December 26.

“Of course, mate,” Mailata said. “That’s a ridiculous question.”

The Eagles are just being cautious with their franchise left tackle. He told reporters that he has been checking in with team doctors on the regular to stay on top of the injury – only as a precautionary measure.

“Just wanted to stay on top of it, do some maintenance on it and let it rest,” Mailata said. “I think it was important that I got together with the medical staff and figured out an action plan to move forward and they saw this was the best way and so we did it and we’re still doing it. All I know is I’ll be ready for Sunday.”

Not Concerned About Pro Bowl Snub

Not seeing No. 68 on the NFC Pro Bowl roster had Eagles fans up in arms. It was arguably the most egregious snub from the best offensive line in football. However, Mailata didn’t seem to care or even give it a second thought. The 24-year-old honestly doesn’t feel he’s a Pro Bowl-caliber player at this point in his young career. Mailata was more pissed off about teammate Lane Johnson being snubbed.

“I’ll be honest, man. I haven’t really given much thought to the Pro Bowl snub,” Mailata said. “I care more for Lane [Johnson]. I think Lane’s one of the best tackles in this game and I know, for me, if I look myself in the mirror I know I have a long way to go before I ever make those Pro Bowls.

“There’s so much stuff that I need to clean up, from my own tape. But there’s one tackle that I model myself after and it’s Lane. I just feel for Lane in that regard more than for myself just because I know – nobody knows my name but they will one day. I’m going to keep working hard. I know the sun’s still shining, the checks are still clearing, and I love playing for this city.”