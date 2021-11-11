‘Bromance Blooming’ on Eagles’ Revamped Offensive Line

Jordan Mailata was pretty proud of his one-liner after Wednesday’s practice. The protector of Jalen Hurts’ blindside made it a point to call out his joke to reporters just in case no one heard him. And Mailata’s laughter was contagious as he discussed his “blooming bromance” with rookie Landon Dickerson.

“We’re big boppers. He’s strong as hell,” Mailata told reporters. “He’s such a funny character. Our bromance is blooming. Get it? Blooming. I’m sorry. I thought that was funny. It’s awesome playing next to him.”

The comment was an obvious reference to Nick Sirianni’s decision to flash a flower picture at a recent team meeting. He compared the Philadelphia Eagles to roots growing under the soil, an analogy meant to indicate their development in his first year running the show. The media blasted him for it, although players publicly supported Sirianni.

Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson showing how their “bromance is blooming” in this blocking drill #Eagles pic.twitter.com/mzghuFnIcR — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) November 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Dickerson has been fertilizing quite nicely next to Mailata on the offensive line. The second-rounder has started five straight games at left guard after a two-week tryout at right guard to start the season. The entire unit has finally started to gel.

“The cohesiveness is coming together for three weeks now with the same offensive line,” Mailata said. “It is evident that the cohesiveness is coming along and people are getting used to playing next to each other. We just have to keep it going.”

Eagles List 10 Players on Injury Report

The Eagles submitted one of their longest injury reports of the year ahead of Week 10. Six players missed practice, with another four guys showing up as limited participants. The good news is that none of them appear to be too serious.

Wednesday injury report pic.twitter.com/22vXjKGuRt — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 10, 2021

Defensive end Josh Sweat is in the concussion protocol, but he was seen jogging on a side field at Wednesday’s practice. He seems to be trending in the right direction. Ditto for cornerbacks Avonte Maddox (knee) and Darius Slay (hamstring), along with safety Rodney McLeod (neck).

One big name to monitor moving forward is receiver DeVonta Smith who popped up with a surprise elbow injury. The rest of the walking wounded are dealing with normal mid-season ailments and taking advantage of veteran rest days.

Broncos Claim Ex-Eagles CB

The Broncos scooped up Mac McCain III off waivers one day after the Eagles released him. The practice squad cornerback returns to the team that originally signed him as an undrafted rookie. He appeared in one game for the Eagles – Week 3 versus Dallas – and saw 13 snaps on special teams. McCain was waived to free up a roster spot for Jordan Howard.

Denver was missing six starters at Wednesday’s practice including cornerback Patrick Surtain (knee), tackles Garett Bolles (ankle) and Bobby Massie (ankle), wide receiver Tim Patrick (knee), outside linebacker Malik Reed (hip) and defensive end Shelby Harris (illness, not COVID).

Vic Fangio had high praise today for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts: pic.twitter.com/Ym3XpVPbkJ — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) November 10, 2021

Head coach Vic Fangio also gave a ringing endorsement for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He thinks they should stop scouting the 2022 draft class.

“I think they have their quarterback,” Fangio told reporters. “I’ve been impressed by him. Great scrambler, big arm.”