Eagles Had Eyes on Ex-Broncos ‘Swiss Army Knife’ Since Preseason

The television was tuned into a lot of Denver Broncos games at Howie Roseman’s house this summer. The general manager for the Philadelphia Eagles was keeping close tabs on seventh-round pick Kary Vincent Jr. and liked what he saw.

Now the young cornerback is on his 53-man roster. The Eagles traded a sixth-rounder at the deadline to acquire the former LSU standout. Speed has been one of Roseman’s infatuations in the past few drafts and Vincent has a ton of it – 4.33 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Vincent also brings a good deal of versatility to the secondary having played boundary corner, nickel corner, and safety in college. That is another big trait the Eagles’ scouting department looks at.

“I’m a Swiss Army knife, and that’s another thing that was big and the coaches were happy to get me here,” Vincent told reporters. “I played everywhere: safety, corner, nickel – I can do it all and I’m excited to be wherever they need me to be.”

He looks and sounds a bit like former Eagles safety Will Parks, minus about 15 pounds. Vincent was inactive for Denver’s first eight games but he did see action in three preseason games, the ones that Roseman watched with glee. He recorded five total tackles and had an interception called back.

Kary Vincent Jr. picked off Jalen Hurts in the College Football Playoff. I’m sure this will be talked about in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/yEQut86Kz2 — Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) November 2, 2021

Vincent had no idea that the Eagles had watched any tape on him. They never interviewed him during the pre-draft process, then he shockingly received a call from a “super excited” Roseman right after the 4 p.m. trade deadline.

“I packed as much as I could in the span of less than an hour and got on a flight to Philly as fast as I could,” Vincent said. “ I can’t say I knew it was coming, I was most definitely surprised.”

"I'm excited to be here and compete, and help this team go forward." – @__KCINCO pic.twitter.com/bmekFfExeo — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 5, 2021

Bringing Coverage Skills to Crowded CB Room

Vincent – one of nine Eagles cornerbacks – didn’t hesitate when asked what his biggest strength was: “my coverage skills.” He’s a physical corner, not afraid to throw his 185-pound frame around. He made a name for himself at LSU leaping for 50-50 balls.

“One of the things the coaches love about me here is my coverage skills, my man coverage skills,” Vincent said. “That’s something that I feel with any team will take you to the next level. Being a DB you got to be able to cover that’s the first thing.”

Vincent said he’s been rotating at boundary corner and nickel corner at his first two Eagles practices. He doesn’t anticipate being active on Sunday.

“It caught me off-guard,” Vincent said of the trade. “But I’m excited to be here and compete.”

Eagles WR Ruled Out for Week 9 Matchup

The Eagles have a clean injury report for their Week 9 matchup versus Los Angeles. Backup receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was the only player ruled out. Yes, that means wideout Jalen Reagor (ankle) will suit up.

Ditto for right guard Jack Driscoll (thumb), safety Anthony Harris (hands/groin), left tackle Jordan Mailata (elbow). Running back Miles Sanders remains on injured reserve.