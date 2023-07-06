Eagles Rookie Provides Update on Shoulder Injury, Contract Situation

The Philadelphia Eagles have one player still unsigned as they get ready to start training camp on July 25. Rookie cornerback Kelee Ringo is the only guy from the Class of 2023 yet to put pen to paper.

The fourth-round pick out of Georgia will need to get a contract signed if he wants to attend practices. No one seems worried about a deal getting done. And first-year holdouts are very rare in the NFL these days, thanks to slotted contracts and a rookie wage scale. Ringo stands to earn $4.66 million on his four-year rookie deal, with a $820,000 signing bonus. The money is more or less set in stone.

So, why haven’t the Eagles signed Ringo yet? It’s likely a matter of the team wanting some salary-cap flexibility ahead of camp. Remember, Cam Jurgens didn’t sign on the dotted line until July 1 last year. On the flip side, everyone else from the Class of 2023 is signed, sealed, and delivered: Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter, Tyler Steen, Sydney Brown, Tanner McKee, and Moro Ojomo.

Shoulder Injury Not Bothering Rookie CB

Kelee Ringo was supposed to go much higher than the fourth round, but some downgraded him due to shoulder surgery from 2020. Two years later, Ringo seemed to show no lingering effects from it and his pick-six essentially secured last year’s national championship for Georgia.

“There are some changes since that injury happened actually my senior year of high school,” Ringo said of the injury. “I ended up getting it repaired my freshman year academically at the University of Georgia, but definitely wouldn’t say it’s a setback or anything for me right now.”

The 6-foot-2, 207-pounder was also criticized by scouts for a “lack of patience” and a penchant for getting too handsy with receivers. Ringo, who transitioned from running back to cornerback in high school, was called for nine pass interference penalties in 2022 (via Pro Football Focus). He’s still growing and developing his game in every aspect.

“Continuing to grow and to compete in every single aspect of my game, whether it’s technique-wise, seeing concepts from offenses and things like that,” Ringo said. “I feel like to stay within my technique and just continue to learn the ins and outs of the games and just be able to see things before it happens.”

Soaking Everything Up Like a Sponge

The Eagles arguably have the best cornerback tandem in football with Pro Bowlers Darius Slay and James Bradberry. Those two guys are the definition of lockdown on the outside, with Avonte Maddox quickly turning into one of the best nickel guys in the game. Ringo has the invaluable privilege of sitting in the meeting room and asking them questions.

“He gets to sit beside Bradberry and Slay, ask them questions, pick their brain, on some of the successes they had, and those two have had a lot of successes in this league,” said Eagles defensive backs coach D.K. McDonald. “They have well-earned reputations. He gets to ask those questions.”

The opportunity to learn hasn’t been lost on Ringo. He has been soaking everything up like a sponge.

“I have a lot of respect for those guys,” Ringo said. “I’m very familiar with those two guys, guys who definitely study the game, who are one foot in front of the offensive coordinator and the quarterback in their game, which makes it a lot easier for them to make plays.”