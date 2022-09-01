NFL Rumors: Did Eagles ‘Actually’ Settle for Second Choice at QB?

Ian Book is assumed to be the new QB3 for the Philadelphia Eagles. The team wasted no time in putting in a waiver claim and getting him on the roster immediately after cutdown day. They really wanted him, right?

Remember, the New Orleans Saints were thought to be trying to bring him back on the practice squad. Or did they? What if Book was their second choice? NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Eagles claimed Kellen Mond, but they owned lower waiver priority than the Browns. Mond was awarded to Cleveland; the Eagles then targeted Book. That’s how it went down.

Mond being the preferred option of Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman certainly makes sense. He fits the dual-threat quarterback mold the Eagles love. The former Texas A&M star holds every record at the school: all-time career passing touchdowns (71), passing yards (9,661), completions (801), attempts (1,358) and total offense (11,269). He was a four-year starter there, one of only three SEC quarterbacks to throw for 9,000 passing yards while rushing for 1,500.

Very interesting note to the Kellen Mond situation from a league source: While the #Browns ended up w/Mond – the former #Vikings’ 3rd-rd pick – I’m told the #Eagles actually claimed Mond as well. Cleveland had the higher claim and Philly ended up claiming Ian Book from #Saints. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 1, 2022

Here is a scouting report, via NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein:

Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Automatically Win $150 as the NFL Returns The Aggies’ 2020 offense featured a strong rushing attack paired with play-action, where he not only found greater confidence and rhythm as a passer, but also noticeable pocket poise and accuracy. He doesn’t often get antsy working from the pocket and throws with solid ball placement underneath. Issues with touch and anticipation create erratic completion numbers when asked to throw down the field and outside the numbers, which will concern evaluators.

We're hearing a lot of love for Kellen Mond…but we don't think he's going to translate well to the NFL 🤔@realAbhiGupta explains why Mond's college track record signals a very low NFL ceiling pic.twitter.com/sLtaEg49Ap — The Breakout (@BreakoutDynasty) April 8, 2021

Vikings Released Mond: Coach Hated Him

Mond’s departure from Minnesota seemed to be in the works for quite some time. Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer never saw enough in practice to give him a shot (unless something else was going on).

Does Mike Zimmer want to see Kellen Mond next week in the season finale? “Not particularly.” Why? “I see him everyday.” Gotta love STONE COLD ZIM. pic.twitter.com/6vsVLutUho — Someday Sports Podcast (@SomedaySports) January 3, 2022

And new coach Kevin O’Connell wasn’t impressed either. Mond is out in Minnesota and trying to beat out Joshua Dobbs for the backup spot in Cleveland. What could have been for the Eagles.

Howie Roseman Addresses Relationship with Saints

It sure looks like Howie Roseman has pulled the wool over Mickey Loomis in recent weeks. The Eagles appeared to pull off a one-sided blockbuster trade ahead of the 2022 draft, then seemed to steal a starter away from them the other day. Depends on whom you talk to, I guess. But the Saints and Eagles remain on friendly terms, with Loomis picking up the phone every time Roseman calls.

“Mickey has been doing this a long time. I guess I’ve been doing this a long time. There’s just a comfort level about straightforward discussions,” Roseman told reporters. “We don’t kind of beat around the bush. It’s kind of like, ‘This is what I’m thinking,’ and it comes to a head pretty quickly. I respect Mickey a tremendous amount for what he’s done in this league, and it’s easy to know if something is going to get done or not.”

Their most recent collaboration sent safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. The move looks terrific on paper.