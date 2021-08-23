‘Best Hands in the Room’: Eagles Rookie Rising Up Depth Chart

Kenneth Gainwell slipped into the soft underbelly of the Patriots’ first-team defense, undetected after faking a hand-off from Joe Flacco. The rookie running back was wide open and quickly turned around to make an easy catch.

The play netted 12 yards and a first down for the Philadelphia Eagles, one of the lone highlights during Thursday night’s 35-0 loss. There was nothing remarkable about the short completion, or the ensuing reception. Gainwell did what he was supposed to do and the defense forgot to cover him. However, the fifth-rounder out of Memphis did something Miles Sanders has been struggling to do all summer.

He made a clean, uncontested catch. And it was enough to impress the head coach.

“Yeah, I have. I have a lot,” Nick Sirianni replied when asked if he’s been impressed with Gainwell’s pass-catching ability.

I've been pounding the table for 2 years now for the Eagles to use more 21 personnel, so my excitement should come as no surprise seeing the Eagles use both Miles Sanders & Kenneth Gainwell in a package against the Patriots. Praying we see a lot more of this moving forward. pic.twitter.com/vwqps227lT — Charles “Chux” Maranan (@ChuxMaranan) August 23, 2021

He’s not the only one. Sanders – Eagles’ starting running back, one of the best in the business – raved about the rookie’s work ethic and thirst for knowledge in team meetings. He’s always asking questions and taking notes. Sanders was quick to say that Gainwell has the best hands in the room. That includes Sanders himself.

“He probably has the best hands in the room, and I’m not afraid to say that,” Sanders said. “He’s got very natural hands. He practices without gloves, just to make it easier on him when he does put gloves on, and I like that.”

Eagles Plan to Use 12 Personnel in Bulk

Sirianni has talked about using the run to set up everything the Eagles do in the passing game. That philosophy extends to putting backs in the slot and relying on crisp screen passes in 21 “speed” personnel (two running backs, one tight end). Gainwell’s 12-yard grab on Thursday night came in that package, with Sanders in motion behind Flacco.

Nick Sirianni just brought up “21 speed” personnel…. 👀 — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 28, 2021

“I love the two-back system, we’ve had it here since I was a rookie,” Sanders said. “And they’ve [new coaching staff] worked it to the best of our ability. Just getting more guys on the field that can catch the ball. Just giving us different looks, putting the ball in different people’s hands.”

In addition to Gainwell, Sanders mentioned Boston Scott and Jordan Howard as two other dangerous weapons in the passing game. It’s a wrinkle in the Eagles’ offense that traces its roots all the way back to Brian Westbrook, the third-leading rusher in franchise history.

I've watched this young man since he was at @PennStateFball , he has only scratched the surface of what he will achieve during his career in the @nfl !! The time is yours!! BALL OUT!!! @BoobieMilesXXIV @Eagles #philly #football #nfl #eagles pic.twitter.com/f6dHSAgIz2 — Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) August 22, 2021

On Sunday, Westrbook was in town for the Eagles Autism Challenge where he imparted words of wisdom into Sanders’ ear. The Penn State product has struggled with drops throughout training camp and tied for the league lead among running backs last year with eight.

“I finally got to meet up with him in person,” Sanders said of Westbrook. “I kind of stopped and forgot I was at the Eagles Autism Challenge. I just sat there and picked his brain a little bit, what he thought about my game. He loves it, he was talking about taking it to the next level in the passing game aspect of it. It’s all about confidence.”

Trusting the Scouting Report

The scouting reports on Gainwell have proven to be gospel. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein championed his “underwhelming size but overwhelming production,” while The Draft Network’s Joe Marino basically predicted his current role: “Featured back that plays some in the slot and is featured heavily in the passing game.”

Gainwell flashed all of it last week against the Patriots and finished with 44 total yards (21 rushing, 23 receiving). With Kerryon Johnson already off the roster, the 5-foot-9, 194-pounder could be No. 2 or No. 3 on the depth chart behind Sanders.

“I remember he DM’d me when he got drafted and he promised me we were going to get each other better,” Sanders said of Gainwell, “and he’s definitely been doing that. I love his game, obviously you guys see that he fits perfectly in this offense.”

He also reminds Sanders of another young player, one who started turning heads three training camps ago.

“He’s always writing notes, he’s always asking questions,” Sanders said of Gainwell. “He’s not afraid to ask questions and that’s kind of how I was. I was still quiet, but I was also trying to make sure I was doing my job the best way I can do it.”