Eagles Urged to Sign $72 Million Pro Bowler for ‘Dirty Work Role’

The Philadelphia Eagles could be sniffing around free agency for a third receiver to pair alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. For now, Quez Watkins remains in the slot role but there have been enough rumblings this offseason to think a move could be coming.

Watkins, an unrestricted free agent in 2024, regressed in his third season while fighting off a shoulder injury and an overall lack of targets. He also had some major concentration drops, including a big one in Super Bowl LVII. If the Eagles wanted to replace Watkins, they might want to grab an impact player in the upcoming draft: Jordan Addison (USC) or Zay Flowers (Boston College) look like good targets at pick No. 30.

The other option is to sign a reclamation project coming off his worst statistical season. That’s been Howie Roseman’s strategy throughout free agency to date. Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski floated out Kenny Golladay as a name to watch there. He could be a fit in the slot if he were willing to take on the “dirty work role” that Zach Pascal thrived in.

In the three seasons (36 games) with Detroit before his signed with the Giants, Golladay caught 155 passes for 2591 yards (16.7 YPR) and 18 TDs. Extrapolate those numbers over 17 game seasons, and he was averaging 73-1224-9 per season. He has talent. Maybe the Eagles can coax it out of him? As far as a potential role, Golladay was thought of as a good blocker in his time in Detroit. If he is willing to take on a Zach Pascal-like role, he could actually be a significant upgrade.

Golladay has been called one of the free-agent signings in NFL history after getting a four-year, $72 million. His contract was considered the fifth-worst in 2021, per Pro Football Network.

The one-time Pro Bowler (2019, in Detroit) recorded only 6 catches for 81 yards and 1 touchdown in 2022. He battled multiple injuries (hip, knee, groin, rib) over his two-year run with the New York Giants before being completely phased out of the offense. The Giants finally released Golladay on March to save $6.7 million. He is still only 29 years old.

🚨🚨 Kenny Golladay just scored his first TD as a New York Giant. And it's a really impressive one. pic.twitter.com/0NiVZKcFsA — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba Tempting Option

The Eagles tend to think outside the box when it comes to draft-day maneuvering. While receiver would be a luxury pick, it would be shocking if the team hasn’t been looking hard at Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He is hands-down the best pass-catcher in this year’s class. He would likely be on the big board at No. 10 if Howie Roseman wanted to invest another first-round pick in the position.

NFL Draft Network scouted him as such: “Smith-Njigba has exceptional hands, ball skills, and focus at the catch point. He is decisive after the catch with excellent field vision. Everything Smith-Njigba does on the field is smooth, focused, and technically refined.”

JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA FOR THE LEAD!! THIS MAN CAN'T BE STOPPED pic.twitter.com/AgDWhFSas6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2022

Jalen Hurts Heads to the Hall of Fame

Jalen Hurts is heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Well, his jersey from Week 4 of the 2022 season is going to Canton anyway. The museum responsible for recording the NFL’s proud history announced that Hurts would be honored in a new exhibit.