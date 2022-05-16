Eagles Sign Skilled ‘Cashed In’ Ex-Fresno State Playmaker

The Philadelphia Eagles invited 19 tryout players to take part in their rookie minicamp. And only one of those guys walked away with a contract in his hand. Keric Wheatfall, remember the name.

The Eagles inked the 6-foot-1, 194-pound receiver out of Fresno State on Monday after what must have been an impressive two-day performance. Wheatfall reported on May 6 with the rest of the rookie class – high-profile picks and undrafted ones – and did his best to stand out from the crowd. His college tape clearly got him on the team’s radar, especially one highlight-reel touchdown catch where he lost his helmet and shed off a pass interference call.

Wheatfall made 38 receptions for 616 yards and 4 touchdowns in 13 games for the Bulldogs last season. He was the team’s third-leading receiver in 2021, highlighted by a 5-catch, 115-yard performance against UNLV, while averaging 16.2 yards per catch. The Texas native grew up idolizing Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and Cardinals Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins, according to his college bio.

Wheatfall Not Invited to NFL Scouting Combine

The All-Mountain West honorable mention wasn’t invited to perform in front of scouts at the NFL Scouting Combine, but his Fresno State Pro Day results were impressive enough to generate a few looks. He recorded 4.58 seconds in the 40-yard dash, plus a 10-foot broad jump and 35 1/2-inch vertical leap.

“I consistently work hard,” Wheatfall told Daft Diamonds when asked what separates him. “I mean I’m always hard on myself and what others may think is good I’m thinking how to get better and great at it all the time and I do it.

Scouts seemed to like Wheatfall’s sure hands and ability to make contested catches, but they had concerns over his “second gear” speed and “limited route tree.” Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline called him a good practice squad stash and wrote:

Sure-handed receiver coming off a terrific senior season. Uses the sidelines well, settles into the open spot of the defense, and displays strong hands. Tracks the pass in the air, makes the difficult over-the-shoulder reception, and shows excellent focus. Uses his frame to shield away opponents or his hands to separate from defenders.

Eagles Sign Nakobe Dean to Rookie Deal

Rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean inked a four-year contract with the Eagles on Monday. He’s expected to rake in $705,000 per year, plus a $241,298 signing bonus (via Spotrac). That means the team has now signed four of their five total picks from the 2022 NFL draft. Second-rounder Cam Jurgens remains the only player not locked up.

Dean was considered the steal of the draft after the Georgia stud dropped due to injury. But concerns over a reported “pec strain” turned out to be overblown and Dean showed up unaffected at rookie minicamp. He forego surgery and doesn’t expect to miss any time at training camp.

“I’m healthy,” Dean told reporters on April 30. “Why I dropped? It’s not in my control. There’s nothing I can do. There’s nothing I could do to make them pick me earlier. I’m grateful and blessed I have this opportunity.”